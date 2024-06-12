

Endoscopy Engineering support services in India

TOKYO, June 12, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Olympus Corporation (Olympus), a global MedTech Company committed to making people's lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling, today announced its strategic initiative to establish an R&D Offshore Development Center (ODC) in Hyderabad, India. This decision comes as a result of a strategic agreement with global technology company HCLTech, aimed at diversifying Olympus' innovation generation activities.Establishing this R&D ODC in Hyderabad is part of Olympus' commitment to leverage global R&D talents and resources driving advancements in medical technology. Hyderabad is a major metropolitan area and is known as India's MedTech hub, providing the talent needed for research and development activities necessary for Olympus' expansion efforts.Concurrent with the creation of the ODC, Olympus will also prepare for the establishment of Olympus' in-house R&D center in the coming years. This center would be in addition to the company's current R&D centers in Japan, the United States, and Europe.The company plans to further establish its presence in the country by collaborating with AIG Hospitals, Hyderabad for joint research projects. By partnering with one of India's premier healthcare institutions, Olympus aims to leverage clinical expertise and insights to drive the development of innovative medical solutions that address the evolving needs of patients worldwide.Since establishing Olympus Medical Systems India Private Limited in 2009, Olympus has continued to expand its operations in India and has achieved growth with the support of its many stakeholders. These strategic initiatives not only reinforce Olympus' commitment to advancing medical technology but also strengthen its global footprint and enhance the company's ability to deliver impactful healthcare solutions.Comment from Andre Roggan, Chief Technology Officer at Olympus"It is with great pleasure and excitement that we announce this agreement with HCLTech, with whom we share a decade-long partnership in core engineering and R&D services. I am confident that our collaboration will enhance Olympus' engineering capabilities and unlock new innovations that enable quality healthcare through technology."Comment from Mr. D. Sridhar Babu, Minister of Information Technology, Electronics & Communications (ITE&C) and Industries & Commerce (I&C) of the Government of Telangana"We are thrilled that Olympus Corporation, one of the world's largest medical device companies, has chosen Hyderabad for its first investment in India with an R&D center, marking a significant milestone for our city's medical devices ecosystem. With Hyderabad's robust infrastructure, strategic location, and thriving community of innovative healthcare companies, this investment is poised to be a game-changer for the medical devices sector in India. We are confident that Olympus' advanced technologies and expertise will significantly contribute to our vision of becoming a global hub for medical device innovation and manufacturing. I welcome Olympus Corporation to our ecosystem."About HCLTechHCLTech is a global technology company, home to more than 227,000 people across 60 countries, delivering industry-leading capabilities centered around digital, engineering, cloud, and AI, powered by a broad portfolio of technology services and products. HCLTech works with clients across all major verticals, providing industry solutions for Financial Services, Manufacturing, Life Sciences and Healthcare, Technology and Services, Telecom and Media, Retail and CPG, and Public Services. Consolidated revenues as of the 12 months ending March 2024 totalled $13.3 billion. To learn how HCLTech can supercharge progress for you, visit hcltech.com.About OlympusAt Olympus, we are committed to Our Purpose of making people's lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling. As a global medical technology company, we partner with healthcare professionals to provide best-in-class solutions and services for early detection, diagnosis and minimally invasive treatment, aiming to improve patient outcomes by elevating the standard of care in targeted disease states. For more than 100 years, Olympus has pursued a goal of contributing to society by producing products designed with the purpose of delivering optimal outcomes for its customers around the world. For more information, visit olympus-global.com and follow our global X account: @Olympus_Corp.Media contact:Mail: Global-Public_Relations@olympus.comOlympus Corp [TYO: 7733] [ADR: OLYMY] [STU: OLY1] [FRA: OLYS] https://www.olympus-global.comSource: OlympusCopyright 2024 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.