Mittwoch, 12.06.2024

WKN: A0NBLH | ISIN: DK0060094928
12.06.24
08:00 Uhr
53,26 Euro
+0,26
+0,49 %
Versorger
RENIXX
OMX Copenhagen 25
STOXX Europe 600
Dow Jones News
12.06.2024 07:46 Uhr
Ørsted invests in battery energy storage system co-located with Hornsea 3 Offshore Wind Farm

DJ Ørsted invests in battery energy storage system co-located with Hornsea 3 Offshore Wind Farm 

Ørsted A/S (Orsted) 
Ørsted invests in battery energy storage system co-located with Hornsea 3 Offshore Wind Farm 
12-Jun-2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
12.6.2024 07:00:00 CEST | Ørsted A/S | Investor News 
Ørsted has taken final investment decision on a battery energy storage system, which will provide stability to the UK 
energy supply and reduce price volatility. 
The Tesla battery energy storage system will be installed on the same site as the onshore converter station for 
Ørsted's Hornsea 3 Offshore Wind Farm in Swardeston, near Norwich, Norfolk, in the eastern part of England. The 
battery's location on the same land as the onshore converter station minimises disruption to those living and working 
nearby. 
The storage system has a capacity of 600 MWh (and a 300 MW power rating), equivalent to the daily energy use of 80,000 
UK homes. When it is windy and sunny, so that electricity generation exceeds demand, the battery will store the excess 
so it can be discharged later to help balance the grid. This will reduce price volatility for consumers as it will make 
more power available, including during peak periods, when energy is traditionally more expensive. It will also result 
in UK energy systems being easier to manage by helping smooth out the variations between supply and demand. 
With the battery energy storage system, Ørsted is investing in a grid-balancing technology which is a natural add-on to 
its offshore wind power generation business and will provide complementary services and revenue profile while 
supporting the continued build-out of the UK's renewable energy infrastructure. Its favourable position within the UK 
electricity system, and co-location for efficient construction and operations, supports the investment case. The UK is 
one of the world's largest markets for offshore wind and the market where Ørsted has the most offshore wind farms (12) 
in operation. 
When complete, the battery energy storage system will be one of the largest in Europe. It is expected to be operational 
by the end of 2026. 
Duncan Clark, Head of UK & Ireland in Ørsted, said: "Our 12 operational UK offshore wind farms are providing a huge 
amount of clean energy to the grid. The battery will help ensure that renewable energy is used in the best possible way 
by storing it when demand is lower and then releasing it back into the system when it's really needed, thereby 
maximising the potential of renewable energy whilst providing increased energy security and value to consumers. With 
this investment, we're adding significantly to Ørsted's growing portfolio of storage solutions co-located with onshore 
and offshore renewable assets." 
Mike Snyder, Senior Director of Megapack at Tesla, said: "Tesla is excited to be part of this industry-leading project 
with an exceptional partner. This project demonstrates the value and flexibility of Tesla's best-in-class power 
electronics, providing enhanced grid stability and enabling more renewables on the grid." 
Ørsted currently has a total of 660 MW (1,850 MWh) storage projects in operation or under construction in the UK and US 
including the project announced today. In addition, Ørsted is developing a storage opportunity pipeline of +2 GW across 
the UK, Ireland, and the US. 
For further information, please contact: 
Global Media Relations 
Tom Christiansen 
+45 99 55 60 17 
tomlc@orsted.com 
Investor Relations 
Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig 
+45 99 55 90 95 
IR@orsted.com 
 
About Ørsted 
The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and 
onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and 
bioenergy plants. Ørsted is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action and was 
the first energy company in the world to have its science-based net-zero emissions target validated by the Science 
Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approx. 8,900 people. Ørsted's shares are 
listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2023, the group's revenue was DKK 79.3 billion (EUR 10.6 billion). Visit 
orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and X. 
Attachments 
 . Battery storage.pdf 
News Source: Ørsted A/S 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      DK0060094928 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      Orsted 
Sequence No.:  327306 
EQS News ID:  1922987 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1922987&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 12, 2024 01:13 ET (05:13 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
