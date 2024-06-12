Anzeige
Mittwoch, 12.06.2024

WKN: A0B6TR | ISIN: LT0000102279 | Ticker-Symbol: WTK
Frankfurt
12.06.24
08:07 Uhr
13,400 Euro
+0,100
+0,75 %
GlobeNewswire
12.06.2024 07:58 Uhr
REMINDER: AB "INVALDA INVL" bond public offering

Today is the last day of the subscription process
From June 03, 2024, 10:00 EEST AB "INVALDA INVL" bonds (ISIN code LT0000409229)
public offer subscription process is launched. The Subscription process closing
date is June 12, 2024, 13:00 EEST. 

Up to 10 000 bonds are being publicly offered to investors in Latvia, Estonia
and Lithuania. The offer price is 1000 EUR per one bond which is equal to the
nominal value of a bond. Minimum investment amount is 1 bond, or 1000 EUR. The
interest rate of the bonds will be set within the range of 7.00 to 8.00 per
cent per annum upon expiration of the subscription period. The bonds will be
registered in the Nasdaq CSD under the ISIN code LT0000409229. 

The Subscription Offer will be carried out using the Stock Exchange Trading
system. 

Market: VSE Equities IPO (Genium INET trading system)
Order books (LT0000409229):
IVLIPO700 for 7.00% annual coupon
IVLIPO750 for 7.50% annual coupon
IVLIPO800 for 8.00% annual coupon

The auction period during which the order collection will take place is:
June 3, 2024 from 10:00 until 16:00;
June 4 - June 11, 2024 from 09:00 until 16:00;
June 12, 2024 from 09:00 until 13:00*.

*Subscription order collection deadline might differ depending on the
investor's chosen bank. Investors should contact their broker concerning the
specific order collection deadline. 
Settlement date: June 14, 2024.

All Nasdaq Vilnius Members, having access to Genium INET trading system may
participate in the offering by submitting orders on their own account or on
behalf of their clients. 

Retail investor wishing to submit a subscription order must contact their
brokerage company. 

Auction rules and Prospectus are available as attachments.



Nasdaq Baltic
Transaction Services
+370 525 31462 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1228382
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
