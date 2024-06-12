BWA Group Plc - Conversion of Loan Notes
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 12
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF REGULATION 11 OF THE MARKET ABUSE (AMENDMENT) (EU EXIT) REGULATIONS 2019/310.
12 June 2024
BWA Group PLC
("BWA" or the "Company")
Conversion of Loan Notes and Director / PDMR Shareholdings
BWA (AQSE: BWAP), which has mineral exploration licences in both Cameroon and Canada at various stages of development and is quoted on London's AQSE Growth Market, announces that it has allotted a total of 42,430,383 ordinary shares of 0.5 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"), at a price of 0.6 pence per share, following the conversion of the 14% Convertible Unsecured Loan Notes ("Loan Notes") originally issued in May 2022 (the "Conversion Shares"). The Conversion Shares have been allotted in conversion of £200,000 of Loan Notes plus accrued interest since issue.
In addition, a further 1,000,000 Ordinary Shares have been issued in settlement of £10,000 of liabilities resulting from the short-term unsecured loans described in the announcement of 28 March 2023 (the "Capitalisation Shares").
Application will be made for the Conversion Shares and the Capitalisation Shares (together, the "New Shares") to be admitted to trading on the AQSE Growth Market and admission is expected to become effective on 17 June 2024 ("Admission").
On Admission, the interests of the directors and significant shareholders in the enlarged issued share capital of the Company are as follows:
Name
Current Shareholding
% of Current Share Capital
New Shares
Enlarged Shareholding
% of Enlarged Share Capital
Directors
207,899,768
26.01%
215,848,473
25.62%
James Butterfield
60,969,768
7.63%
525,290
61,495,058
7.30%
Jonathan Wearing1
141,290,000
17.68%
7,423,415
148,713,415
17.65%
John Byfield
5,640,000
0.71%
5,640,000
0.67%
Significant Shareholders
St. Georges Eco-Mining Corp
149,224,800
18.67%
149,224,800
17.71%
Richard Battersby2
99,337,890
12.43%
1,058,250
100,396,140
11.91%
Mr D M Cass
79,782,022
9.98%
31,833,817
111,615,839
13.25%
G & O Energy Investments Limited
57,000,000
7.13%
57,000,000
6.76%
Alex Borrelli
35,438,469
4.43%
530,083
35,438,469
4.21%
Gudmundur Svavarsson
32,049,000
4.01%
32,049,000
3.80%
- Mr Wearing's holding includes Tricastle Investments Limited, a company he controls.
- Mr Battersby's holding include shares held by The Bank of New York (Nominees) Limited and CGWM Nominees Limited as nominees for Bath Group Limited and Second Neric Limited, both of which companies he controls.
Total Voting Rights
Following Admission, the Company will have 842,603,530 Ordinary Shares in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in Treasury. Following Admission, the figure of 842,603,530 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
The Directors of BWA are responsible for the contents of this announcement.
-Ends -
For further information:
BWA Group PLC
+44 7770 225253
Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
Details of the persons discharging managerial responsibilities / persons closely associated
Name
James Butterfield
Reason for notification
Director of BWA Group Plc
Initial
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
BWA Group Plc
LEI
213800XG3K7PTAAG8630
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary shares of 0.5p each
Identification code
ISIN: GB0033877555
Nature of the transaction
Conversion of Loan Stock
Price(s) and
525,290
Aggregated information
N/A
Date of the transaction
11 June 2024
Place of the transaction
N/A
Name
Jonathan Wearing
Reason for notification
Director of BWA Group Plc
Initial
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
BWA Group Plc
LEI
213800XG3K7PTAAG8630
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary shares of 0.5p each
Identification code
ISIN: GB0033877555
Nature of the transaction
Conversion of Loan Stock
Price(s) and
7,423,415
Aggregated information
N/A
Date of the transaction
11 June 2024
Place of the transaction
N/A