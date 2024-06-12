BWA Group Plc - Conversion of Loan Notes

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 12

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF REGULATION 11 OF THE MARKET ABUSE (AMENDMENT) (EU EXIT) REGULATIONS 2019/310.

12 June 2024

BWA Group PLC

("BWA" or the "Company")

Conversion of Loan Notes and Director / PDMR Shareholdings

BWA (AQSE: BWAP), which has mineral exploration licences in both Cameroon and Canada at various stages of development and is quoted on London's AQSE Growth Market, announces that it has allotted a total of 42,430,383 ordinary shares of 0.5 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"), at a price of 0.6 pence per share, following the conversion of the 14% Convertible Unsecured Loan Notes ("Loan Notes") originally issued in May 2022 (the "Conversion Shares"). The Conversion Shares have been allotted in conversion of £200,000 of Loan Notes plus accrued interest since issue.

In addition, a further 1,000,000 Ordinary Shares have been issued in settlement of £10,000 of liabilities resulting from the short-term unsecured loans described in the announcement of 28 March 2023 (the "Capitalisation Shares").

Application will be made for the Conversion Shares and the Capitalisation Shares (together, the "New Shares") to be admitted to trading on the AQSE Growth Market and admission is expected to become effective on 17 June 2024 ("Admission").

On Admission, the interests of the directors and significant shareholders in the enlarged issued share capital of the Company are as follows:

Name Current Shareholding % of Current Share Capital New Shares Enlarged Shareholding % of Enlarged Share Capital Directors 207,899,768 26.01% 215,848,473 25.62% James Butterfield 60,969,768 7.63% 525,290 61,495,058 7.30% Jonathan Wearing1 141,290,000 17.68% 7,423,415 148,713,415 17.65% John Byfield 5,640,000 0.71% 5,640,000 0.67% Significant Shareholders St. Georges Eco-Mining Corp 149,224,800 18.67% 149,224,800 17.71% Richard Battersby2 99,337,890 12.43% 1,058,250 100,396,140 11.91% Mr D M Cass 79,782,022 9.98% 31,833,817 111,615,839 13.25% G & O Energy Investments Limited 57,000,000 7.13% 57,000,000 6.76% Alex Borrelli 35,438,469 4.43% 530,083 35,438,469 4.21% Gudmundur Svavarsson 32,049,000 4.01% 32,049,000 3.80%

Mr Wearing's holding includes Tricastle Investments Limited, a company he controls. Mr Battersby's holding include shares held by The Bank of New York (Nominees) Limited and CGWM Nominees Limited as nominees for Bath Group Limited and Second Neric Limited, both of which companies he controls.

Total Voting Rights

Following Admission, the Company will have 842,603,530 Ordinary Shares in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in Treasury. Following Admission, the figure of 842,603,530 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The Directors of BWA are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

Details of the persons discharging managerial responsibilities / persons closely associated

Name James Butterfield Reason for notification Director of BWA Group Plc Initial Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction

platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor BWA Group Plc LEI 213800XG3K7PTAAG8630 Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 0.5p each Identification code ISIN: GB0033877555 Nature of the transaction Conversion of Loan Stock Price(s) and

volume(s) 525,290

Ordinary Shares at 0.6p per share Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price N/A Date of the transaction 11 June 2024 Place of the transaction N/A