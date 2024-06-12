Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Strategic Review Update

12 June 2024

For Immediate Release

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Limited

("BCPT" or the "Company")

Strategic Review Update

On 15 April 2024, the board of the Company (the "Board") announced that it had commenced a strategic review process in order to consider the future of the Company and further explore all of the various strategic options available to enhance value for shareholders (the "Strategic Review").

Accordingly, since commencing the Strategic Review, the Board has undertaken an open consultation process with a significant proportion of shareholders to hear their priorities for their investment in the Company. The Board would like to thank shareholders for the strong support shown for the Strategic Review and the constructive feedback to date on the options being considered as part of the Strategic Review. A range of views have been expressed on the future direction of the Company and, generally, shareholder feedback to date has confirmed the need for change from the status quo.

The Board is also pleased to have received interest from a number of credible third parties who are currently reviewing information in respect of the Company and its portfolio that has been provided to them.

There can be no certainty at this stage that the final terms of any proposal that may be received would be sufficiently attractive to merit a Board recommendation. The Board continues to pursue actively such third party interest, alongside considering other options such as a managed wind down, as part of the Strategic Review.

The Board continues to welcome investor feedback on the strategic options for the Company and invites shareholders to share their views with the Chairman ( chairmanBCPT@georgeson.com ) and the Company's advisers, whose details are set out below.

The Board also intends to use the Company's forthcoming AGM as an additional opportunity to hear shareholders' views on the Company's various strategic options. The Board encourages shareholders to vote at the AGM and either attend in person or to submit any questions in advance of the meeting to the email address shown above. The AGM will be held at 12.30 p.m. on Thursday, 20 June 2024 at the building of the Company's UK legal advisers, Dickson Minto, at Dashwood House, 69 Old Broad Street, London EC2M 1QS.

We look forward to providing further updates, as appropriate, in the coming months.

For further information, please contact:

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Limited via Buchanan Paul Marcuse (Chairman) chairmanBCPT@georgeson.com Dickson Minto Advisers LLP (Strategic Review Joint Financial Adviser) +44 (0)20 7649 6823 Douglas Armstrong Barclays Bank PLC, acting through its investment bank (Joint Financial Adviser) +44 (0)20 7623 2323 Dion Di Miceli / Bronson Albery / Callum West BCPTstrategicreview@barclays.com Buchanan +44 (0)20 7466 5000 Helen Tarbet / Henry Wilson / George Beale BCPT@buchanancomms.co.uk

