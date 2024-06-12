PrivateAI Closes Strategic Round, Commences PGPT Trading on Public Markets and Launches AI Crowdsourcing Platform to Make Breakthrough Life Extension Discoveries

Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2024) - PRIVATEAI (PRIVATEAI.COM), a decentralized AI protocol co-founded by the serial entrepreneur and Forbes 30 under 30 Global Angel Versetti and led by the former executives of Fantom, Filecoin, Dogecoin and Syscoin, announced successful raise of Strategic Round for its token PGPT, with lead investors including Charlie Hu of DAO Maker, Gains Associates, Dextools Ventures, DOGE.ORG, Stone Block Association, 32 Ventures, Lunar Digital Assets, Pinnacle VC, Snova Capital, and Meezan Ventures. Immediately after closing the round, PrivateAI's native token PGPT was launched on the centralized cryptocurrency exchange Bitget.

Figure 1: PrivateAI Closes Strategic Round, Launches PGPT Token Trading On Public Markets

PrivateAI has also unveiled its AI-native distributed data platform that intends to build the world's first domain-specific Large Language Model (LLM) for the longevity industry. Powered by the unique architecture of knowledge graphs that process and structure scientific and research data into logic and framework suitable for the machine learning industry, PrivateAI creates monetization opportunities and liquid markets for owners and producers of longevity-related datasets, by rewarding them with its liquid and tradeable cryptocurrency PGPT. For companies building their own Generative AI, Large Language Models and AI-powered data analytics, PrivateAI offers access to unique data from the collective scientific hive-mind and incubation services where a mix of capital and AI tech is employed to accelerate promising early-stage scientific projects. The ultimate goal of PrivateAI is to enable breakthrough discoveries in life extension also known as longevity.

Knowledge Graphs give AI-powered systems the ability to understand the wider context to the data that is fed to the machines, enabling AI systems to develop critical thinking, context awareness and semantic analysis. Importantly, knowledge graphs become living, perpetually updated and expanded entities, as crowdsourcing community of scientists, researchers and data providers expand the knowledge. The platform thus becomes the backend for such areas of longevity as AI-based drug discovery, personalized medicine, genomic research and deep analysis of ageing processes. The ultimate dream of Angel Versetti is to harness the collective scientific knowledge and research to enable people to live longer or even forever, which will be essential for the humanity if it hopes to travel beyond Solar system and colonise other planets.

PrivateAI is building collaborations with leading longevity-focused scientific research communities worldwide, having started discussions with the research communities at Oxford University, where Angel Versetti studied for MSc in Evidence-Based Healthcare. PrivateAI also built partnerships with Lifespan.io and Aging Research Drug Discovery (ARDD) scientific consortia focused on longevity.

Angel Versetti a@privateai.com CC admin@privateai.com is available for further interviews.



PR Contact:

ZEX PR WIRE

info@zexprwire.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/212511

SOURCE: ZEX PR WIRE