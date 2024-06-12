Anzeige
WKN: A2H71Q | ISIN: SE0006256798 | Ticker-Symbol: 782
Frankfurt
12.06.24
09:59 Uhr
0,031 Euro
-0,003
-8,33 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
12.06.2024 08:22 Uhr
145 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Scandinavian Real Heart AB (Record Id 265379)

With effect from June 12, 2024, the unit rights in Scandinavian Real Heart AB
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including July 02, 2024. 


Instrument:   Unit rights               
Short name:   HEART UR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0022240222              
Order book ID:  339537                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

With effect from June 12, 2024, the paid subscription units in Scandinavian
Real Heart AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will
continue until and including July 26, 2024. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   HEART BTU                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0022240230              
Order book ID:  339536                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
