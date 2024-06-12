Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2024) - Malaysian developer, SkyWorld Development Berhad ("SkyWorld or "the company"), has clinched its second consecutive world gold award at the esteemed FIABCI World Prix d'Excellence Awards 2024, held at Gardens by the Bay, Singapore. Known as the "Oscars of Real Estate," this prestigious award ceremony celebrates excellence in real estate development on an international level.

SkyWorld Celebrates Second Consecutive Gold Award at FIABCI World Prix d'Excellece Awards 2024

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/212291_573a4d08c418aaf5_002full.jpg

Organized by the Fédération Internationale des Administrateurs de Bien-Conselis Immobiliers (The International Real Estate Federation), the awards recognize projects that exhibit innovation, quality, architecture and design, community benefits, environmental impacts and sustainability. SkyWorld's consecutive win underscores its leadership in the industry, setting a benchmark for affordable housing developments in Malaysia.

The gold award was bestowed upon SkyWorld's third instalment of their Awani series, located in the vibrant area of Setapak, Kuala Lumpur. SkyAwani 3 Residences features 1,905 units of three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartments, each with a built-up area of 800 square feet. All units were quickly snapped up as soon as they were launched in 2017.

The development offers 22 active and recreational facilities, including a swimming pool with a bubble jet jacuzzi, a games room, a full basketball court, and a gym, catering to the diverse needs of all generations. From its innovative passive design promoting natural daylighting to its impeccable air ventilation system, SkyAwani 3 Residences is meticulously crafted to ensure a comfortable and healthy living environment for its residents.

Upon completion in 2022, it achieved an impressive QLASSIC score of 79%, the highest for the affordable housing category at that time, indicating SkyWorld's strong focus on quality and innovation.

Another highlight of SkyAwani 3 Residences is "Malaysia's Highest Residential SkyBridge," recognized by the Malaysia Book of Records. Situated at 170.55 meters, this skybridge on level 52 spans 550 meters, interconnecting all three towers. It provides residents with exclusive panoramic views of the Kuala Lumpur city skyline. Additional facilities on the skybridge include a jogging track, giant chess, outdoor fitness areas, and ample spaces for social interaction, further enhancing the sky-living experience.

"We are deeply honoured to receive our second consecutive world gold award at the FIABCI World Prix d'Excellence Awards. This recognition from a distinguished panel of international judges is a testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence," said SkyWorld's CEO, Lee Chee Seng. He added, "This accolade underscores SkyWorld's steadfast dedication to setting world-class standards in quality and innovation."

SkyAwani 3 Residences have received multiple prestigious awards, including the "Highest Residential SkyBridge in Malaysia" by The Malaysia Book of Records, "The Edge Malaysia Affordable Urban Housing Excellence Award 2023," "Best Starter Home Award" by StarProperty Awards 2018, and the "Innovative Design Award" at the Malaysia Outstanding Sustainable Development Awards 2023, organized by the Malaysia Urban Planning Awards (MUPA).

Lee further stated, "We consistently deliver homes that meet or surpass industry standards, regardless of the price. This award reflects our commitment to providing high-quality homes to all Malaysians. Our dedication is rooted in our brand promise of 'You Can Now Own a Quality Home and Living' and driven by our purpose to 'Make Living Better.'"

SkyWorld, guided by its three key brand pillars - "Integrated SkyLiving Experience," "Value Creation," and "Innovation in a Sustainable Environment" - continues to innovate and deliver high-quality products that enhance the living experience, solidifying its position as a leader in the real estate industry.

About SkyWorld Development Berhad

Founded on one single vision - 'Always Best City Developer' with the purpose of 'Make Living Better', SkyWorld Development Berhad ("SkyWorld") is an urban property developer with a proven track record for delivering innovative and quality craftmanship for the city communities. With a focus on the development of high-rise residential and commercial as well as affordable properties, its on-going and planned developments are strategically located within FT Kuala Lumpur.

Staying true to its brand promise, "YOU CAN NOW OWN A QUALITY HOME AND LIVING," SkyWorld is about nurturing a lifelong commitment to excellence in a sustainable ecosystem for generations of now and beyond.

For more information, please visit www.skyworld.my.

Contact Info:

Name: Leonard Tan

Email: corporate@skyworld.my

Organization: SkyWorld Development Berhad

Website: http://www.skyworld.my

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/212291

SOURCE: Plentisoft