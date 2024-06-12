Article L.233-8 II of the French commercial code and with Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial markets Authority (AMF Autorité des marchés Financiers
Regulatory News:
Remy Cointreau (Paris:RCO)
Code ISIN: FR0000130395
NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS on 31 May 2024
Number of shares: 51 252 969
Number of exercisable voting rights: 79 331 512
Number of theoretical voting rights: 79 641 425
