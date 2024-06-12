SJVN has allocated 1. 5 GW of wind and solar for $0. 041/kWh. The winning developers will establish wind-solar hybrid projects on a build-own-operate basis under 25-year power purchase agreements (PPAs). From pv magazine India SJVN has allocated 1. 5 GW of wind-solar hybrid power capacity at an average price of INR 3. 41 ($0. 041)/kWh. Avaada secured the biggest slice of 470 MW. Ganeko Solar and JSW Energy won 300 MW each. AMPIN Energy and Juniper Green Energy secured 150 MW each. The other winners include Datta Power Infra (70 MW) and Inaayu Renewables (60 MW). Inaayu Renewables is a special-purpose ...

