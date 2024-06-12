Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 12.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Volkswagen ändert Strategie! Kann Power Nickel davon profitieren?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0Z1JH | ISIN: DE000A0Z1JH9 | Ticker-Symbol: PSAN
Xetra
12.06.24
09:36 Uhr
21,000 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
PSI SOFTWARE SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PSI SOFTWARE SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,00021,20010:04
21,00021,20009:58
ACCESSWIRE
12.06.2024 09:51 Uhr
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PSI Software AG: PSI Strengthens Management in Technology and Development

Erol Bozak takes over the newly created position of CTO

BERLIN, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2024 / PSI appoints a Chief Technology Officer (CTO) for the first time and fills the position with Erol Bozak (50). His area of responsibility includes the central development team and the Research & Development activities. One of his focuses will be the cloud transformation of the PSI portfolio. With this strategic step, PSI underlines its commitment to innovation and technological excellence. Erol Bozak will report directly to the Executive Board.

"We are very pleased that we can strengthen our team with Erol Bozak. With his extensive experience in the SaaS and cloud environment, he is an enrichment and will significantly advance our cloud transformation," says Robert Klaffus, CEO of PSI Software SE.

As co-founder and Chief Product Officer of Treasury Intelligence Solutions (TIS) GmbH since 2010, Erol Bozak built up one of the fastest growing fintech companies in Europe. Prior to that, he was Program Manager at SAP, driving Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and cloud initiatives. The computer science graduate began his career in the Supply Chain Management department of Fraunhofer Gesellschaft. He holds an Executive MBA from Mannheim Business School and more than 40 patents granted in the USA in the areas of cloud computing, SaaS and Fintech.

The PSI Group develops software products for optimizing the flow of energy and materials for utilities and industry. As an independent software producer with more than 2,300 employees, PSI has been a technology leader since 1969 for process control systems that ensure sustainable energy supply, mobility and production by combining AI methods with industrially proven optimization methods. The innovative industry products are sold both directly and via the cloud-based PSI App Store. www.psi.de

Contact:

PSI Software SE
Karsten Pierschke
Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Dircksenstraße 42-44
10178 Berlin
Germany
Tel. +49 30 2801-2727
Email: KPierschke@psi.de

SOURCE: PSI Software AG



View the original press release on accesswire.com

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.