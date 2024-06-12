BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 June 2024 - On June 7, 2024, the S31 Hotel in Bangkok became a hub of innovation and collaboration as the Second International Conference on Anti-Corruption Innovations in Southeast Asia brought together a diverse array of stakeholders to tackle the pervasive issue of corruption. Hosted by the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) of Thailand, the event highlighted cutting-edge technologies and strategies aimed at curbing corruption across the region.
The conference was organized by the NACC in collaboration with the Knowledge Hub for Regional Anti-Corruption and Good Governance Collaboration (KRAC), the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), the Anti-Corruption Organization of Thailand (ACT), and the Private Sector Collective Action against Corruption (CAC).
For those unable to attend in person, the conference was streamed live on the NACC's official Facebook and YouTube channels, ensuring that the insights and discussions reached a global audience.
National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), Thailand
The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) is a constitutional independent organization and supervised by nine commissioners selected from various professions. It is authorised to undertake work on the prevention and suppression of malfeasance, particularly in government agencies, on assets investigations, as well as on the monitoring of ethics and virtues of political position holders.
