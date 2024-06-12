Bioz, Inc.: Waters | Wyatt Technology Forms a Strategic Collaboration With Bioz to Promote Scientific Discovery by Leveraging Publications

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2024 / Bioz, Inc., a cutting-edge AI software company that is deeply invested in facilitating research capabilities, is pleased to announce its recent partnership with the Waters | Wyatt Technology group, a recognized leader in the light scattering instrumentation space.

In this exciting collaboration, BiozTM Badges, digital web-based widgets that showcase product mentions from within scientific journal publications, provide usage validation for each of Waters | Wyatt Technology's products. In addition to Bioz Badges, Waters | Wyatt Technology features a Bioz Content Hub, a knowledgebase representing all of Waters | Wyatt Technology's product citations on one standalone page, where researchers are able to search and filter through article snippets, figure legends, and images. This publication data comes directly from research articles, providing credibility as it guides customers in understanding how Waters | Wyatt Technology's products have been used in previous research experiments.

Dr. Colette Quinn, Director of Marketing & Strategy at Waters | Wyatt Technology, stated, "We are enthusiastic about the positive feedback regarding the ease of finding publications, and the increased website engagement generated by Bioz Badges and the Bioz Content Hub." Dr. Quinn additionally shares, "The Bioz team ensured that the integration process was seamless and straightforward."

Dr. Karin Lachmi, co-founder and CRO of Bioz, expressed her excitement for the partnership, stating, "We are very pleased to have partnered with Waters | Wyatt Technology, a trusted name in the industry, as they remain at the forefront of technological advancements in the analytical instrumentation space."

With a strong emphasis on research and development, Waters | Wyatt Technology's instruments are widely used across various fields, including the pharmaceutical space, biotechnology, environmental science, and materials research. The company offers a range of advanced analytical instruments, such as chromatography systems, mass spectrometers, and spectroscopy tools, each designed to deliver precise and reliable results for complex scientific analyses. These product contributions to the various research fields are reinforced by peer-reviewed publications, highlighted through Bioz Badges and Content Hubs to empower researchers in their scientific advancements.

About Bioz

Bioz is the world's most advanced AI search engine for life science experimentation, with evidence-based product ratings and recommendations to guide biopharma and academic scientists toward the most-validated products to use in their experiments, which accelerates research toward new discoveries. Bioz solutions for suppliers include Bioz Badges and Content Hubs, web-based widgets, that are placed on product supplier websites to increase user engagement and sales conversion.

