An international research group has analyzed the most important barriers preventing antimony trisulfide solar cells from reaching satifsfying power conversion efficiencies and has suggested a series of optimization parameters that could get them closer to commercial production. An international research team led by the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission has developed a new design for thin-film solar cells based on antimony trisulfide (Sb2S3) This kind of cell typology has, so far, been far from reaching commercial production due to the low crystallinity and high resistivity of the Sb2S3 film, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...