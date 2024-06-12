The levelized cost of electricity (LCOE) for solar has fallen to between $29/MWh and $92/MWh, according to a new report from Lazard. From pv magazine USA Lazard has released a report analyzing LCOE, a critical measure of cost-efficiency of generation sources across technology types. The report found that onshore wind and utility-scale solar have the lowest LCOE by a large margin. LCOE measures lifetime costs divided by energy production and calculates the present value of the total cost of building and operating a power plant over an assumed lifetime. "Despite high end LCOE declines for selected ...

