Global sports company PUMA has launched the second chapter of its first worldwide brand campaign in 10 years "FOREVER. FASTER. See The Game Like We Do". New chapter is fully dedicated to the UEFA Euro 2024 and the 2024 Copa América.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240612208522/en/

Global sports company PUMA has launched the second chapter of its first worldwide brand campaign in 10 years "FOREVER. FASTER. See The Game Like We Do". New chapter is fully dedicated to the UEFA Euro 2024 and the 2024 Copa América. (Photo: Business Wire)

This summer PUMA starts with two spin-offs of its globally featured brand campaign, where the company tells the story around its best in class football athletes. As speed has always been PUMA's vantage point, the new chapter shows how speed is important in football and beyond. When players are on the pitch, they have only a second to make a decision and react. This passion for speed is simply universal. "See The Game Like We Do: FOREVER. FASTER." means to see sports and sports culture differently and ultimately win in a way only the fastest can. In a way only PUMA can.

"We are dedicated to enhancing our brand's presence through a comprehensive media strategy that blends traditional channels with innovative technologies to engage our consumers. Our efforts will specifically emphasize social media, leveraging our team of ambassadors and influencers. Additionally, we will explore new mechanisms to create exciting experiences," said Richard Teyssier, Vice President Brand and Marketing.

Max Pollack, co-founder managing partner of MATTE Projects, a partner agency for this brand campaign, said, "Working with PUMA to redefine their powerful brand promise "Forever. Faster." has been a defining experience for MATTE. We are honored to collaborate with such a trusting and forward thinking partner, and especially with their leadership as we shape this new platform together. Game changers win by seeing the game differently. This is something that we believe to our very core, and we're excited to see PUMA fully embrace this ethos to win the year of sport."

"FOREVER. FASTER. See The Game Like We Do", EURO and COPA spin-offs launch on June 6th, and will be communicated across the entire media mix, such as social media, TV, PR, Out Of Home and Points of Sale worldwide. Two movies and supporting creative assets feature Jack Grealish, Antoine Griezmann, Christian Pulisic, Javier "Chicharito" Hernández, Kai Havertz, Memphis Depay, Neymar Jr., and Sergio Aguero. Later this year, PUMA will present dedicated brand videos and creative assets for The 2024 Summer Olympics.

EURO brand film: https://youtu.be/6LAjqlNrHdI?si=W2MD4uLMC9yDV1gX

COPA brand film: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6p8mwt-fIzU.

Images: LINK.

PUMA

PUMA is one of the world's leading sports brands, designing, developing, selling and marketing footwear, apparel and accessories. For 75 years, PUMA has relentlessly pushed sport and culture forward by creating fast products for the world's fastest athletes. PUMA offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories such as Football, Running and Training, Basketball, Golf, and Motorsports. It collaborates with renowned designers and brands to bring sport influences into street culture and fashion. The PUMA Group owns the brands PUMA, Cobra Golf and stichd. The company distributes its products in more than 120 countries, employs about 20,000 people worldwide, and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany.

MATTE

MATTE is a creative company from New York at the convergence of entertainment and advertising, founded by Brett Kincaid, Matthew Rowean, and Max Pollack.

MATTE builds holistic platforms for brands, artists, and institutions across content, digital, and experiential domains, while also developing and producing original IP in film and live entertainment for a global fanbase. MATTE's client portfolio includes work with brands like The Macallan, KITH, Cartier, Audemars Piguet, and YSL Beauté, and collaborations with artists ranging from Ye to Virgil, Jay-Z to Jeff Koons, James Blake to Peggy Gou.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240612208522/en/

Contacts:

PUMA

Kseniia Iliushina

Global Brand PR Manager

Kseniia.iliushina@puma.com