Atos International: Atos Group and Microsoft unite to accelerate client adoption of "RISE with SAP" on Microsoft Azure

Atos Group and Microsoft unite to accelerate client adoption of "RISE with SAP" on Microsoft Azure

Paris, France - June 12, 2024 -Atos Group, via Eviden, its business leading in digital, cloud, big data and security, today announces a collaboration with Microsoft to launch a strategic initiative aimed at combining their expertise to accelerate adoption of "RISE with SAP" on Microsoft Azure.

The collaboration will focus on establishing a Dedicated Service Unit within Eviden which will leverage the combined industry expertise of Eviden and Microsoft in the Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities and Consumer Packaged Goods industries to provide clients with specialized services focused on expediting SAP S/4HANA transformation and Microsoft Cloud adoption under the "RISE with SAP" program. This initiative will help clients around the world to enhance value, drive innovation, and transform their digital journey.

Comprehensive Transformation Initiatives

The collaboration will facilitate the integration of "RISE with SAP" with advanced business and industry solutions. This includes a range of services from business value consulting to change, conversion, migration, run and innovation services within Eviden's Rise++ framework. It will also encompass agile and innovative platforms, alongside Digital Business Performance Management. It will help clients achieve seamless integration between SAP Business Technology Platform, Eviden brings an advanced level of cybersecurity expertise, ensuring a fully secure Microsoft and SAP platform.These value-added solutions and services will bring customers tangible benefits in terms of innovations in data modernization, cybersecurity, and modern workplace transformation.

Silvio Bessa, SAP Business Head of Microsoft said: "Our joint efforts with Eviden and SAP represent a significant leap forward in our mission to empower every organization on the planet to achieve more.By combining our strengths, we are not only accelerating the business transformation journey for our customers but also setting a new standard for what is possible with SAP RISE on Microsoft Cloud."

Diane Galbe, Senior Executive Vice President, Atos Group said: "We are delighted to take the next step in our partnership with Microsoft on SAP. We will bring to this partnership our portfolio of cutting-edge technologies in advanced computing, cybersecurity, AI, cloud, and digital platforms, as well as the combined skills of our 95,000 experts of the Atos Group worldwide. We are confident that this digital transformation journey will enable customers using Microsoft Cloud as part of the "RISE with SAP" program to benefit from greater agility and flexibility, and ultimately help them drive innovation."

This initiative is part of Eviden's and Microsoft's five-year global strategic partnership agreement announced in January 2024to accelerate Cloud and AI strategies, and boost industry transformation. Atos Group has been working closely with SAP, in support of "RISE with SAP" on Microsoft Azure, since its launch in 2021 and was itself one of the first companies to migrate to SAP S/4HANA on Azure.

At SAP Sapphire 2024

Eviden is at SAP Sapphire Barcelonafrom June 11 -13 in Hall 7, booth #7.200.

About Eviden1

Evidenis a next-gen technology leader in data-driven, trusted and sustainable digital transformation with a strong portfolio of patented technologies. With worldwide leading positions in advanced computing, security, AI, cloud and digital platforms, it provides deep expertise for all industries in more than 47 countries. Bringing together 47,000 world-class talents, Eviden expands the possibilities of data and technology across the digital continuum, now and for generations to come. Eviden is an Atos Group company with an annual revenue of c. € 5 billion.

About Atos

Atosis a global leader in digital transformation with c. 95,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 69 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atosis to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

