Pursuant to Article L. 233-8 of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French Autorité des marchés financiers
Regulatory News:
Pierre Vacances-Center Parcs (Paris:VAC):
Date
Number of shares
Number of theoretical voting rights
Number of actual voting rights
(exercisable at General Meetings)
31 May 2024
454 452 155
454 452 155
454 302 451
(*) Without treasury shares and 1,205 ADP which do not carry any voting rights.
Pierre Vacances-Center Parcs