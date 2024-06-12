Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners Announces Greengate Biogas Partnership in Ireland

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), through its CI Advanced Bioenergy Fund I (CI ABF I), today announced the launch of Greengate Biogas in partnership with Atlas Renewables and Energex Partners.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark and DUBLIN, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Under the Greengate Biogas partnership CIP, Atlas Renewables and Energex Partners will join forces to develop, construct and operate biogas plants across Ireland with a primary focus on utilizing manure as feedstock. CI ABF I, managed by CIP, invests in advanced biofuels, including biomethane. CI ABF I's investors include several of the most significant pension companies in the Nordic countries. Greengate Biogas brings together CI ABF I's expertise in developing large-scale biomethane plants across Europe and the local development team's expertise within bioenergy and agricultural practices in Ireland.



When fully established, Greengate Biogas will produce nearly 1.8 TWh per year of biomethane across multiple projects, representing approximately 3.5% of Ireland's current natural gas demand and 30% of Ireland's 2030 biomethane target established in the recently published biomethane strategy. This equates to enough gas to heat over 160,000 Irish homes or meet 20% of Irish industrial gas demand1. The projects will inject biomethane into the grid and recirculate organic fertilizers to farmers contributing to Ireland's circular economy and green transition.

Manure will be the predominant feedstock - and will be sourced in close collaboration with over 2,000 livestock farmers across the country. By implementing anaerobic digestion for improved manure management, Greengate Biogas will also help reduce emissions from the agricultural sector and address nitrate challenges.

Andreas F. Brandt, Partner at CIP, says of the new partnership: "We are excited to enter the Irish bioenergy industry with Greengate Biogas which will make a significant contribution to the green transition, as well as creating local jobs and investments across the agricultural and rural economies. Ireland is a key market for CIP, and alongside our existing interests in offshore wind and solar power, we look forward to seeing the growth in biogas make significant contributions to renewable energy production, CO2 abatement and water quality management. We look forward to progressing the projects with our local development team and in collaboration with Irish farmers, local authorities and other stakeholders."

About Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners

Founded in 2012, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners P/S (CIP) today is the world's largest dedicated fund manager within greenfield renewable energy investments and a global leader in offshore wind. The funds managed by CIP focus on investments in offshore and onshore wind, solar PV, biomass and energy-from-waste, transmission and distribution, reserve capacity, storage, advanced bioenergy, and Power-to-X.

CIP manages 12 funds and has to date raised approximately EUR 28 billion for investments in energy and associated infrastructure from more than 160 international institutional investors. CIP has approximately 500 employees and 12 offices around the world. For more information, visit www.cip.com

About Atlas Renewables

Atlas Renewables is a local development team specifically established to develop biogas plants in Ireland. Experienced within bioenergy with proven expertise in the development and operation of biomass plants based on agricultural feedstocks.

About Energex Partners

Energex Partners is a specialist commercial advisory practice serving the energy sector. Experienced within project development, greenfield buildout and advising institutional investors deploying capital into the energy sector.

1 Irish Government data