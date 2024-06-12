Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2024) - F3 Uranium Corp (TSXV: FUU) (OTCQB: FUUFF) ("F3" or "the Company") is pleased to announce assay results for fifteen drillholes from the winter 2024 drill program, including PLN24-116 which was cored in the JR Zone (see NR January 30, 2024) and which returned 12.0m of 7.6% U3O8, including a high grade 8.0m interval averaging 11.2% U3O8, further including an ultra-high grade core of 2.0m of 31.4% U3O8. The ongoing summer exploration drilling around the southern end of A1 and northern end of B1 continues to yield excellent structure with intermittent anomalous radioactivity, with PLN24-152 intercepting two distinct radioactive intercepts with up to 760 cps.

Exploration is proceeding with two diamond drills, one focused on systematically testing the A1 shear using short holes, infilling along strike in areas with low drillhole density and intercepting intermittent weak radioactivity. The second diamond drill is currently focusing on the area between the southern end of the A1 shear and the B1 shear, an area of structural complexity marked by the cross-cutting Harrison fault, with related A1 shear splays interpreted as fault horses on the footwall side of the Harrison fault. Of particular interest is PLN24-152 (see Photo 1) which intersected two radioactive intervals within graphitic and clay altered shear zones including the main A1 shear.

A large-scale ground gravity survey, including coverage over the A1 and B1 shears is still in progress.

Sam Hartmann, Vice President Exploration, commented:

"We are very pleased with the results of the ongoing exploration program, in particular the area around the southern end of A1 where our geological targeting model is improving. The area between the A1 and B1 shears continues to be rich with the right kind of structures - altered and displaying radioactivity. Our release today includes winter assays up to hole PLN24-131, with an additional fourteen holes still outstanding, including six from B1. Strongly anomalous exploration geochemistry results at B1 with up to 0.022 % U3O8 in PLN24-122 reinforce our belief that the area has the potential to host high grade uranium. This is bolstered by the concurrent release of scintillometer data including PLN24-152, which intersected two radioactive intervals - coupled with very favorable structure and alteration."

Winter 2024 JR Assay Highlight:

PLN24-116 (line 075S):

12.0m @ 7.6% U 3 O 8 (224.0m to 236.0m), including:

8.0m @ 11.2% U 3 O 8 (224.5m to 232.5m), further including

(224.5m to 232.5m), further including 2.0m @ 31.4% U3O8 (227.0 m to 229.0m)

Winter 2024 Exploration Geochemistry Highlights:

PLN24-122 (line 3450S) B1 Exploration:

0.5m @ 178 ppm U, 0.022 % U3O8 (596.5m to 597.0m)

PLN24-131 (line 795S) A1 Exploration:

0.5m @ 100 ppm U, 0.010 % U3O8 (252.5m to 253.0m)

Summer 2024 Handheld Spectrometer Highlights:

PLN24-149 (line 795S) A1 Shear Exploration:

0.5m radioactivity from 196.5m - 197m, with a peak radioactivity of 430 cps

PLN24-152 (line 2850S) A1/B1 Shear Exploration:

1.5m radioactivity from 351.0m - 352.5m, with a peak radioactivity of 460 cps, and

0.5m radioactivity from 436.0m - 436.5m, with a peak radioactivity of 340 cps, and

radioactivity from 436.0m - 436.5m, with a peak radioactivity of 340 cps, and 0.5m radioactivity from 440.5m - 441.0m, with a peak radioactivity of 760 cps

PLN24-157 (line 2745S) A1/B1 Shear Exploration:

0.5m radioactivity from 460.0m - 460.5m, with a peak radioactivity of 380 cps, and

radioactivity from 460.0m - 460.5m, with a peak radioactivity of 380 cps, and 1.0m radioactivity from 558.5m - 559.5m, with a peak radioactivity of 730 cps

PLN24-158 (line 2040S) A1 Exploration:

0.5m radioactivity from 179.5m - 180.0m, with a peak radioactivity of 530 cps

PLN24-160 (line 2430S) A1 Exploration

0.5m radioactivity from 172.5 - 173.0m, with a peak radioactivity of 430 cps

Photo 1. PLN24-152 Mineralized Intervals

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8110/212640_da6f9bbb8421195f_002full.jpg

Table 1. Drill Hole Summary and Uranium Assay Results

Collar Information Assay Results Hole ID Grid Line Easting Northing Elevation Az Dip From (m) To (m) Interval (m) U3O8 weight % PLN24-116 075S 587757.9 6410697.1 546.0 -65.5 54.3 224.00 227.00 3.00 3.49













227.00 229.00 2.00 31.4











incl 228.00 228.50 0.50 47.8













229.00 232.50 3.50 4.72











incl 231.00 231.50 0.50 10.4













232.50 236.00 3.50 0.24













272.00 272.50 0.50 2.33 PLN24-117 000 587655.7 6410710.8 544.7 -54.4 54.1 262.50 267.50 5.00 0.09 PLN24-118 3240S 589686.9 6408181.3 534.7 -70.7 54.0 B1 Exploration; no mineralization >0.05 PLN24-119 045S 587688.1 6410678.8 545.3 -62.1 54.2 256.50 259.00 2.50 0.05













265.50 266.00 0.50 0.18













268.50 269.00 0.50 0.12 PLN24-120 150S 587778.3 6410614.7 545.6 -59.8 53.9 no mineralization >0.05 PLN24-121 090N 587651.1 6410818.9 545.4 -60.2 52.4 no mineralization >0.05 PLN24-122 3450S 589879.7 6408062.4 538.4 -66.0 55.2 B1 Exploration; no mineralization >0.05 PLN24-123 015N 587736.6 6410788.7 545.6 -65.5 54.9 no mineralization >0.05 PLN24-124 240S 587846.9 6410598.5 546.0 -66.7 78.6 A1 Exploration; no mineralization >0.05 PLN24-125 090N 587634.3 6410806.6 545.2 -60.2 51.9 no mineralization >0.05 PLN24-126 3555S 589878.4 6407928.7 532.2 -61.3 55.2 B1 Exploration; no mineralization >0.05 PLN24-127 045S 587794.4 6410756.0 545.7 -60.5 54.8 no mineralization >0.05 PLN24-128 030S 587749.6 6410742.4 545.7 -60.4 53.5 216.50 217.50 1.00 0.15 PLN24-129 015S 587747.0 6410758.9 545.7 -61.5 54.2 215.00 220.00 5.00 0.70 PLN24-130 1005S 589527.1 6410832.3 539.1 -65.0 55.1 Exploration; no mineralization >0.05 PLN24-131 795S 588288.1 6410188.1 532.5 -65.1 55.0 A1 Exploration; no mineralization >0.05

Assay composite parameters:

1: Minimum Thickness of 0.5 m

2: Assay Grade Cut-Off: 0.05% U3O8 (weight %)

3. Maximum Internal Dilution: 2.0 m

Table 2. Drill Hole Summary and Handheld Spectrometer Results

Collar Information * Hand-held Spectrometer Results On Mineralized Drillcore (>300 cps / >0.5m minimum) Athabasca Unconformity Depth (m) Total Drillhole Depth (m) Hole ID Section Line Easting Northing Elevation Az Dip From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Max CPS PLN24-146 2850S 589424.5 6408454.7 533.3 -78.3 50.7 B1 MSZ Exploration; no radioactivity >300 cps 167.8, 274.4, 314.0 737 PLN24-147 2370S 589105.9 6408835.4 543.7 -70.4 56.9 A1 MSZ Exploration; no radioactivity >300 cps n.a. 293 PLN24-148 2280S 589072.1 6408921.7 543.9 -73.9 55.5 A1 MSZ Exploration; no radioactivity >300 cps n.a. 296 PLN24-149 795S 588316.1 6410208.7 530.8 -58.9 53.9 196.50 197.00 0.50 430 n.a. 296 PLN24-150 1125S 588460.1 6409904.8 533.3 -70.3 58.1 A1 MSZ Exploration; no radioactivity >300 cps n.a. 275 PLN24-151 1530S 588676.0 6409561.0 544.5 -70.4 54.1 A1 MSZ Exploration; no radioactivity >300 cps n.a. 305 PLN24-152 2850S 589259.2 6408356.8 537.2 -67.8 53.1 351.00 351.50 0.50 460 179.9 626













351.50 352.00 0.50 <300

















352.00 352.50 0.50 420

















436.00 436.50 0.50 340

















440.50 441.00 0.50 760



PLN24-153 555S 588064.4 6410322.0 534.6 -72.0 55.6 A1 MSZ Exploration; no radioactivity >300 cps 125.0 293 PLN24-154 2100S 587534.1 6408053.1 531.8 -60.2 35.9 A3 Exploration; no radioactivity >300 cps n.a. 386 PLN24-155 1215S 588507.3 6409827.9 536.4 -69.9 58.0 A1 MSZ Exploration; no radioactivity >300 cps 108.7 266 PLN24-156 1335S 588571.3 6409726.1 543.9 -70.0 53.2 A1 MSZ Exploration; no radioactivity >300 cps n.a. 296 PLN24-157 2745S 589215.3 6408451.4 540.7 -65.3 54.2 460.00 460.50 0.50 380 153.0 614













558.50 559.00 0.50 380

















559.00 559.50 0.50 730



PLN24-158 2040S 588934.9 6409122.9 543.9 -70.1 56.5 179.50 180.00 0.50 530 n.a. 329 PLN24-159 2235S 589041.3 6408957.5 543.2 -70.5 52.4 A1 MSZ Exploration; no radioactivity >300 cps n.a. 293 PLN24-160 2430S 589122.8 6408773.1 543.4 -71.5 59.0 172.50 173.00 0.50 430 n.a. 299

Handheld spectrometer composite parameters:

1: Minimum Thickness of 0.5m

2: CPS Cut-Off of 300 counts per second

3: Maximum Internal Dilution of 2.0m

Natural gamma radiation in the drill core that is reported in this news release was measured in counts per second (cps) using a handheld Radiation Solutions RS-125 scintillometer. The Company considers greater than 300 cps on the handheld spectrometer as anomalous, >10,000 cps as high grade and greater than 65,535 cps as off-scale. The reader is cautioned that scintillometer readings are not directly or uniformly related to uranium grades of the rock sample measured and should be used only as a preliminary indication of the presence of radioactive materials.

Composited weight % U3O8 mineralized intervals are summarized in Table 1. Samples from the drill core are split into half sections on site. Where possible, samples are standardized at 0.5m down-hole intervals. One-half of the split sample is sent to SRC Geoanalytical Laboratories (an SCC ISO/IEC 17025: 2005 Accredited Facility) in Saskatoon, SK while the other half remains on site for reference. Analysis includes a 63 element suite including boron by ICP-OES, uranium by ICP-MS and gold analysis by ICP-OES and/or AAS.

The Company considers uranium mineralization with assay results of greater than 1.0 weight % U3O8 as "high grade" and results greater than 20.0 weight % U3O8 as "ultra-high grade".

All depth measurements reported are down-hole and true thickness are yet to be determined.

About Patterson Lake North:

The Company's 4,078-hectare 100% owned Patterson Lake North property (PLN) is located just within the south-western edge of the Athabasca Basin in proximity to Fission Uranium's Triple R and NexGen Energy's Arrow high-grade world class uranium deposits which is poised to become the next major area of development for new uranium operations in northern Saskatchewan. PLN is accessed by Provincial Highway 955, which transects the property, and the new JR Zone uranium discovery is located 23km northwest of Fission Uranium's Triple R deposit.

Qualified Person:

The technical information in this news release has been prepare in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and approved on behalf of the company by Raymond Ashley, P.Geo., President & COO of F3 Uranium Corp, a Qualified Person. Mr. Ashley has verified the data disclosed.

About F3 Uranium Corp.:

F3 Uranium is a uranium project generator and exploration company, focusing on projects in the Athabasca Basin, home to some of the world's largest high grade uranium discovery. F3 Uranium currently has 20 properties in the Athabasca Basin. Several of F3's projects are near large uranium discoveries including Triple R, Arrow and Hurricane.

