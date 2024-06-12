Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2024) - BK8, a leading name in online sports betting and iGaming, has been nominated for the prestigious EGR Marketing & Innovation Awards 2024. This nomination underscores BK8's excellence and innovation within the iGaming and online sports betting industry. The company will compete for top honors in the "Innovation in Sports Betting" category.

The winners will be determined by an esteemed jury, with the results announced on June 13, 2024, at a ceremony held at The Roundhouse, London.

As part of their ongoing commitment to the sporting realm, BK8 has ventured into being the official sponsor to three prestigious badminton tournaments within the HSBC BWF World Tour 2024:

TOYOTA Thailand Open 2024 - 14th to 19th May 2024

Hong Kong Open 2024 - 10th to 15th September 2024

HSBC BWF World Tour Finals 2024 - 11th to 15th December 2024

Additionally, BK8 has also collaborated with Saba Sports, a trusted giant in the online sports betting realm, to develop a customized and innovative sports betting app tailored to enhance the betting experience for BK8 users.

Michael Gatt, BK8's Managing Director, highlighted the company's commitment to advancing the iGaming and online sports betting sector. He stated, "Being finalists in the EGR Marketing & Innovation Awards 2024 is a testament to our innovative strategies and the dedication of our team. It's an honor to be recognized among the best on a global scale, affirming our effective approach and outstanding performance in the iGaming and online sports betting industry."

BK8's commitment to providing a secure and highly engaging gambling environment has enticed users worldwide to join as members. Through BK8's steadfast dedication to providing a top-tier online sports betting experience, it has earned a prominent position as one of the biggest and most trusted online sports betting platforms in the world. This nomination is a reflection of BK8's ongoing efforts to lead and innovate in the competitive landscape of iGaming.

