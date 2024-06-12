Nexa Advisory says sluggish rooftop solar and battery storage uptake by businesses in the Australian state of New South Wales points to a 7 GW missed opportunity, and 28 GW nationally. From pv magazine Australia Australian research firm Nexa Advisory has made recommendations to the New South Wales (NSW) government to help increase uptake by the commercial and industrial (C&I) sector of rooftop solar and battery energy storage systems (BESS), to capture 7 GW of potential and help build grid reliability. Compared to NSW residential rooftop solar, which accounts for almost one-third (27%) of installations ...

