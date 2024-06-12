New research from the United Kingdom shows how during the Covid-19 crisis homeowners relying on PV and storage were able to considerably reduce grid electricity reliance, while increasing self-consumption rates. The analysis included 100 houses equipped with solar arrays ranging in output from 1. 71 kW to 4. 86 kW and batteries ranging from 2. 5 kW to 3. 3 kW. A team of researchers from Newcastle University and Heriot-Watt University in the United Kingdom has analyzed the effects of home office and homeschooling during Covid-19 pandemic-induced lockdowns on the electricity consumption of homeowners ...

