As low prices present challenges to industry players, manufacturers should not lose sight of the need for high-quality products with long-term durability. Customers, too, need to prioritize quality and durability over price alone. A recent study by the Polish Academy of Sciences found that two rooftop photovoltaic systems from Suntech saw their power generation decrease by 1. 9% and 2. 9% respectively during 16 years in operation. Prices for solar PV cells continued to decline throughout the first quarter of 2024, and manufacturers are seeking ways to compete on price and reduce costs so that ...

