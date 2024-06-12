AB InBev Brands Are 8 Out of the Top 10 Most Valuable Global Beer Brands

Today, in Kantar's BrandZ global rankings, Corona was recognized as the most valuable beer brand in the world. Eight out of the 10 most valuable global beer brands belong to AB InBev (Brussel:ABI) (BMV:ANB) (JSE:ANH) (NYSE:BUD), according to the report ranking the top brands in the world.

"Valued at more than $19 billion USD, Corona has become the most valuable global beer brand due to consistent acceleration of growth globally and specifically tapping into growing markets, like Brazil, China, South Africa while maintaining its stronghold in Mexico," said Kantar CEO Chris Jansen. "Our congratulations go to the Corona team for a standout year."

"Corona's strength lies in how it combines emotional and functional points of difference in a unique and consistent way," said Marcel Marcondes, AB InBev's Global Chief Marketing Officer. "In everything that Corona does the brand evokes that emotional moment of having a break from the routine to reconnect with nature and oneself. On the functional side, consumers know that Corona is brewed with 100% natural ingredients, they love the unique, refreshing experience of the lime ritual and they appreciate that Corona is one of the first global beverage brands with a net zero plastic footprint. All these elements are why Corona is recognized as a truly premium, iconic brand anywhere in the world."

Other AB InBev brands that made it into this year's ranking include, Budweiser, the second most valuable beer brand in the world, Modelo at #4, Brahma at #5, Michelob Ultra at #6, Bud Light at #7, Skol at #8 and Stella Artois at #10. These brands all feature in the Top 20 Most Valuable Global Alcohol category ranking.

"Growing our megabrands is a key part of our business strategy to lead and grow the category," said Marcondes. "Our focus is on delivering against the needs of our consumers in a way that gives them what they seek, but also in a way that earns their love."

Published annually, the Kantar BrandZ Most Valuable Global Brands Report ranks the world's top brands, the sector leaders, big movers and brands to watch. Providing a wealth of insights on brands, categories and marketing issues and trends over 14 years, the rankings serve as a measure of brand value and relevancy.

About AB InBev

