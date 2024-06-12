Hanoi, Vietnam--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2024) - In early March, Printblur conducted a survey on more than 1,000 millennial dads who made purchases on customization products though their market place.

"A dive into shopping behavior among millennial fathers during this coming Father's Day has shedded light on more interesting insights about this generation of dads. This urges us to change our business strategy during Father's Day season 2024." - Jane Grill, the leader of the research project said.

Source: The Market Research Department of Printblur (March, 2024)

Millennial dads prefer shopping matching couple products during Father's Day season

The research reveals that a majority of millennial dads are planning to shop for the upcoming Father's Day. They're more inclined to shop for matching couple gifts rather than products for personal use.

Research results have encouraged Printblur to prioritize key products, specifically clothing, mugs, blankets, and more for Father's Day 2024 over products conventionally segmented towards men, including custom tech and automotive accessories. Printblur encourages independent artists to explore personalization options for dad and kids or family topics.

"Embracing a new perspective inspired us to innovate our approach for the Father's Day campaign on Printblur. Millennial dads should be also targeted as an important customer segment to shop during Father's Day. In fact, they are spending more for this special day than we ever thought. From the view of business, young dads are potential key consumers that we should spend more time researching in the near future," Mateo Tran, CEO of Printblur stated.

About Printblur

Printblur is a global e-commerce marketplace where independent artists sell their artwork online with a transparent commission rate. From t-shirts, mugs, blankets, tote bags, to digital prints, these diverse customization products are available worldwide. The website is accessible for customers to discover unique ways for their self-expression and support and empowers sellers to monetize their creativity as artists on Printblur.com.

