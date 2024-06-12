Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
12.06.2024 11:34 Uhr
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: NetJobs Group AB receives observation status

Yesterday, on June 11, 2024, NetJobs Group AB (the "Company") issued a press
release with information that the Company has entered into a share purchase
agreement to dispose all of its business operations through an asset transfer
agreement, subject to the approval of the extraordinary general meeting. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given
observation status if any circumstance exists that results in substantial
uncertainty regarding the issuer or the pricing of its financial instruments. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in
NetJobs Group AB (NJOB, ISIN code SE0001790346, order book ID 36534) shall be
given observation status. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 


Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
