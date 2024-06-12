Nasdaq Stockholm AB: NetJobs Group AB receives observation status

Yesterday, on June 11, 2024, NetJobs Group AB (the "Company") issued a press release with information that the Company has entered into a share purchase agreement to dispose all of its business operations through an asset transfer agreement, subject to the approval of the extraordinary general meeting. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given observation status if any circumstance exists that results in substantial uncertainty regarding the issuer or the pricing of its financial instruments. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in NetJobs Group AB (NJOB, ISIN code SE0001790346, order book ID 36534) shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB