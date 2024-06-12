Mrs. Ritu Hinduja Chhabria, Founder and Managing Trustee of Mukul Madhav Foundation (MMF), has been awarded the prestigious Ellis Island Medal of Honor bestowed by the Ellis Island Honors Society for her exceptional contributions to philanthropy. This esteemed recognition highlights her steadfast commitment to uplifting the less-privileged and her profound impact on communities across India, UK and other countries.

Mrs. Chhabria's philanthropic journey stems from the strong values imparted by her family, igniting her passion to uplift marginalized communities. In 1999, she founded Mukul Madhav Foundation (MMF) to champion social, cultural and charitable causes across diverse groups from infants to the elderly, teenage girls to widows, tribal women to transgender people, farmers to factory workers. Her sensitivity towards the underprivileged has driven MMF's wide-ranging endeavors to create meaningful impact.

Through MMF, Mrs. Chhabria has spearheaded initiatives providing healthcare, education, skills training, and support across 24 Indian states.

Established in the UK in 2018, MMF UK has aided 30+ organizations focused on homelessness, food poverty in schools, children's development, education, and healthcare. Key efforts include nutritious meals for underprivileged children with Akshaya Patra and The Felix Project, mental health counseling for trafficked women, educational scholarships at King's College London, Imperial and Warwick Universities and support for British Paralympians. MMF UK has also strengthened India-UK ties through cross-border knowledge exchange surgeon programs.

Mrs. Ritu Hinduja Chhabria, Founder and Managing Trustee of Mukul Madhav Foundation (MMF), said, "Our mission through the Foundation is to listen to needs at every level. Listening helps us to plan and execute efficiently. The team at MMF work tirelessly with strong ethics to ensure dignity and opportunities. Collaboration and communication with like-minded individuals is the success to our vision. I would like to thank Mr. Nasser Kazeminy and Board of Ellis for this honor and for a beautiful event."

The Ellis Island Medals of Honor embody the spirit of America in their celebration of patriotism, tolerance, brotherhood and diversity. They are presented each year on historic Ellis Island to a select group of individuals whose accomplishments in their field and inspired service to our nation are worthy of commendation. The Ellis Island Honors Society, the medal's sponsoring organization, is proud that since its founding in 1986, the Medal has been officially recognized by both Houses of Congress as one of our nation's most prestigious awards and its honorees are recorded annually in the Congressional Record. This year this recognition was also conferred on two international participants, one of them being Mrs. Chhabria, whose extensive philanthropic work through MMF has transformed countless lives, making her a worthy recipient of this prestigious medal.

About MMF

Mukul Madhav Foundation (MMF) began its journey in July 1998, with the all-embracing vision of Mrs. Ritu Hinduja Chhabria put into action with the ideological and corpus support of the Late P.P. Chhabria, Founder of the Finolex Group, and Shri. G.P. Hinduja, Chairperson of the Hinduja Group, completing registration as a trust in 1999.

Over the last 25 years, MMF has dedicated itself to empowering the underserved with resources, skills, opportunities, social leverage, infrastructure and counselling across geographies, gender, age and abilities. Supporting individuals, communities, organisations and rural institutions through initiatives in healthcare, education, food equality, sanitation, environment and disaster relief across all of the 17 sustainable development goals as envisioned by the United Nations. Confident that even the lesser-privileged have the potential to flourish and thrive on their own, all they need is a hand to pull them out of their circumstances, as evident over the years where many beneficiaries have gone on to contribute to their communities and impact society at large, ensuring a life of dignity that's self-sustained and inclusive.

