Kentucky Peerless Distilling Co.: Kentucky Peerless Distilling Company Adds to an Impressive Awards Portfolio

Peerless Small Batch Bourbon Wins Double-Platinum, Peerless Small Batch Rye Wins Platinum and Best of Class

LOUISVILLE, KY / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2024 / Kentucky Peerless Distilling Company, a family-owned and operated craft distillery in Louisville, is excited to share the generous recognition it has received for its Kentucky whiskey as the company begins 2024.





Peerless Small Batch Bourbon Wins Double-Platinum

Kentucky Peerless was honored in the esteemed ASCOT Awards. Peerless Small Batch Bourbon won Double-Platinum, described as "complex, well balanced, and indulgent." Peerless Small Batch Rye was Awarded Platinum, and Peerless High Rye and Double Oak Rye both won Gold Awards. ASCOT Awards is a blind international spirits tasting competition created by spirits personality and veteran tasting judge Fred Minnick.

Peerless Small Batch Rye won Platinum and Best of Class in the 2024 SIP Awards International Spirits Competition. Spirits awarded the Platinum medal represent a distinguished class with exceptional marks from consumer judges. This exclusive award is reserved for premium spirits receiving scores in the pinnacle of their respective categories. The Best of Class medal expresses the highest acclaim from consumer judges. Peerless Small Batch Bourbon was recognized with a Double Gold Award. The Double Gold medal corresponds to an outstanding rank of spirits that consumers judged to qualify for the top percentile of their given categories.

Peerless Small Batch Bourbon was awarded Gold in the San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Peerless High Rye Bourbon and Small Batch Double Oak Rye were also recognized with Silver medals.

Kentucky Peerless Small Batch Double Oak Rye has been awarded Gold for its exceptional quality in its class and category in the American Distilling Institute's 2024 International Spirits Competition. Silver Awards were presented for its Small Batch Rye, Small Batch Bourbon, and High Rye Bourbon. Every spirit in the ADI ISC is tasted and evaluated blindly by an expert panel of spirit judges.

Kentucky Peerless was also recently awarded Double Gold in the John Barleycorn Awards for five expressions.

"We are humbled by the recognition our whiskey has received this year. Each accolade speaks to the dedication of the Peerless team. As always, we'd like to thank our loyal patrons and incredible team of distillers who make this all possible. We wouldn't be here without you," said Carson Taylor, 5th Generation and CEO.

Kentucky Peerless Distilling Company is open to the public Monday through Saturday for tours and tastings in Louisville, Kentucky. For more information and to book reservations, visit kentuckypeerless.com.

About Kentucky Peerless Distilling Co.

The family-owned and operated craft distillery is located in Louisville, Kentucky. It was established in 1889 and resurrected in 2013 by Corky Taylor, 4th Generation, and Carson Taylor, 5th Generation. The distillery is known for its commitment to producing handcrafted, sweet mash bourbon and rye whiskey using traditional methods and the finest ingredients.

Today, Peerless operates under the same distilled spirits number, DSP-KY-50, with the same historically superlative standards. It has opted to craft entirely in-house without outsourcing or comprising. "We're driven by quality, not profit," says Corky Taylor. "We're very serious about making the best product we can."

