Cincinnati, Ohio--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2024) - GoSun, a leader in portable solar solutions, has announced the launch of its groundbreaking Solar EV Charger, a game-changing innovation in the field of sustainable transportation. This cutting-edge technology aims to revolutionize the way we charge electric vehicles (EVs) by harnessing the power of the Sun.

Figure 1: GoSun Introduces Revolutionary Solar EV Charger: The Next Step Towards Sustainable Transportation

As the world's transition towards renewable energy sources gains momentum, the need for efficient and convenient charging solutions for EVs becomes increasingly crucial. GoSun's Solar EV Charger is designed to meet this demand, providing a practical and portable charger for EV owners.

Key features of the EV Solar Charger include:

Efficient Solar Panels: Utilizes high-performance, lightweight solar panels that convert sunlight into electricity with unrivaled efficiency. This ensures a strong and reliable power source for charging EVs. Roof Top Package: Installs on any roof rack, offers a method to provide charging for any EV or Hybrid while parked, at home, office or white more remote at camp or jobsite. Compact Yet Mighty: User-friendly and easy to operate. Simply park your EV in the Sun, unfold the solar panels, plug it in, and let the sun do the rest. Robust and Durable: Built to withstand various weather conditions, made from high-quality materials, panels fold into an all weather car top case, ensuring security and longevity.

GoSun CEO, Patrick Sherwin, expressed his enthusiasm for this groundbreaking product, stating, "Our EV Solar Charger is another example of GoSun's dedication to developing breakthrough solar solutions and pushing for a brighter future. It is empowering to make your own fuel everyday simply by capturing the sunshine that falls on your vehicle's footprint."







GoSun Solar EV Charger is set to transform the way EV owners approach charging their vehicles, allowing them to power their cars with clean energy while reducing dependency on public charging. It also allows residents of apartments or condos, who may not have their own garage, to charge their vehicles while at home. See the product in action here

The portable 1,200 watt solar power station is also great for vans, work trucks, and campers who want to be off grid and power independent.

For more information about GoSun's EV Solar Charger and other renewable energy solutions, and to take advantage of GoSun's early bird pricing visit GoSun's EV Solar Charger order page.

About GoSun:

GoSun is a leading provider of consumer solar solutions designed for fun and independence. Through their innovative products, GoSun aims to revolutionize the way we generate and consume energy, empowering individuals and communities to live a cleaner, more resilient lifestyle, anywhere and everyday.

For more information:

Patrick Sherwin

888-868-6154

5151 Fisher Place

Cincinnati, Oh 45217 USA

patrick@gosun.co

support@gosun.co

www.gosun.co

