Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: BI Boligejendomme A/S - Observation status

Nasdaq Copenhagen has today given the below observation status: ISIN Name DK0061797461BI Boligejendomme A/S BI Boligejendomme A/S t(he company) is given observation status because the company has given notice to convene to an extraordinary general meeting in which the company will propose a voluntarily liquidation of the company. According to rule 2.5 in Rules for issuers of alternative investment fund certificates (AIF's), the exchange can decide to give an issuer's financial instruments observation status. We refer to the company's announcement from June 12, 2024. _______________________________________________________________ For further information contact: Jakob Kaule, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 77 03 33.