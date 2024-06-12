Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
12.06.2024 12:22 Uhr
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: BI Boligejendomme A/S - Observation status

Nasdaq Copenhagen has today given the below observation status:



ISIN              Name

DK0061797461BI Boligejendomme A/S



BI Boligejendomme A/S t(he company) is given observation status because the
company has given notice to convene to an extraordinary general meeting in
which the company will propose a voluntarily liquidation of the company. 

According to rule 2.5 in Rules for issuers of alternative investment fund
certificates (AIF's), the exchange can decide to give an issuer's financial
instruments observation status. 

We refer to the company's announcement from June 12, 2024.







_______________________________________________________________

For further information contact: Jakob Kaule, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 77 03
33.
