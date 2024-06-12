Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 12.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Volkswagen ändert Strategie! Kann Power Nickel davon profitieren?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 863784 | ISIN: SE0000113250 | Ticker-Symbol: SKNB
Tradegate
12.06.24
08:00 Uhr
16,555 Euro
+0,070
+0,42 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SKANSKA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SKANSKA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,63516,66013:49
16,64516,65013:49
PR Newswire
12.06.2024 08:13 Uhr
22 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Skanska divests rental residential project in Herlev, Denmark, for DKK 737M, about SEK 1.1 billion

STOCKHOLM, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has divested the multi-family rental project Hørkær Have in Herlev, Denmark, for DKK 737M, about SEK 1.1 billion. The buyer is NREP. The transaction will be recorded in the Commercial Development stream in the second quarter of 2024. The transfer will take place in connection with completion, which is planned for the second quarter of 2025.

The project is located in central Herlev near the train station and the upcoming light rail stations to Copenhagen. It covers 22,720 square meters and will consist of 264 rental apartments accompanied by as many parking spaces surrounding the building, which will all be prepared for loading stations for electric cars.

Instead of a traditional courtyard with parking spaces a common green garden will be built, planted according to research on the site and in the local area to support biodiversity among plants, insects, birds and other animals. The garden will be watered with collected rainwater. A building in the middle of the garden will offer the tenants rooms for meetings, activities and "work-from-home"-facilities. The project is pre-certified according to the green certification DGNB, level Gold.

The first apartments will be ready for occupation by December 2024. The project is expected to be completed by June 2025.

For further information please contact:
 Peter Nymann-Joergensen, Managing Director, Skanska A/S, tel +45 21 68 61 02
Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska Group, tel +46 (0)10 449 04 94
Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-divests-rental-residential-project-in-herlev--denmark--for-dkk-737m--about-sek-1-1-billion,c3999383

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/3999383/2859290.pdf

20240612 DK divestment residential project

https://news.cision.com/skanska/i/image-1---dk-hoerkaer-have,c3309530

Image 1 - DK Hoerkaer Have

https://news.cision.com/skanska/i/image-2---dk-hoerkaer-have,c3309531

Image 2 - DK Hoerkaer Have

https://news.cision.com/skanska/i/image-3---dk-hoerkaer-have,c3309532

Image 3 - DK Hoerkaer Have

SOURCE Skanska

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.