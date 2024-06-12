Envirotech Vehicles, Inc: Envirotech Vehicles Ramps Up Production Team

OSCEOLA, AR / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2024 / Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV), a provider of new zero-emission, purpose-built electric vehicles (the "Company"), is pleased to announce the addition of seven new employees to its team. This strategic hiring move is aimed at meeting the demand for EVT's cutting-edge electric vehicles and ensuring timely delivery of orders.

The new hires, consisting of skilled professionals in manufacturing, logistics and operational finance, will bolster EVT's operational capacity. As the market for sustainable transportation solutions continues to grow, EVT remains committed to delivering high-quality, eco-friendly vehicles to its customers.

These employees include:

Zakir Khan, Facilities and Operations Manager

Zakir Khan is an experienced aeronautical engineer who transitioned from a career in aviation to electric vehicle development. His aviation expertise spans designing jet trainers and fighters, setting up production facilities, and overseeing all phases of aircraft development. After retiring from aviation, Zakir embarked on a new path, joining a team developing electric buses to reduce carbon emissions. His involvement highlighted the similarities between aircraft and automobile production, emphasizing quality and safety. He now leads the establishment of a modular Complete-Knock-Down ("CKD") assembly line for electric vans. This venture leverages his decades of engineering, logistics, and quality management experience. With a dedicated team, he aims to make this assembly line a success, benefiting the company, local economy, and creating employment opportunities.

David Kirlin, Regional Service Manager

David Kirlin has been building and servicing hybrid and electric heavy-duty vehicles since 1999. He has performed full implementation of electric components and conversions to hybrid, fuel cell, and electric vehicles. His outstanding track record for servicing and troubleshooting vehicles and chargers has generated many accolades from customers and his associates. David has worked for some of the top EV manufacturers and government transit agencies to facilitate their electric vehicle programs, fleet maintenance, and vehicle performance for revenue service. David has secured millions of miles of revenue service and future EV orders with his abilities to manage the situation and find solutions to customer concerns by working with some of the best minds in the EV industry. He is dedicated and committed to EV technology and a great customer service experience.

BJ Tracy, Director of Logistics

BJ comes to EVT with 20-plus years of experience in operations and process improvements. His experience includes overseeing daily operations and maintaining and improving safety protocols, which is invaluable to EVT to ensure that the Company's vehicles are delivered timely and safely to EVT's customers while maintaining a reasonable cost structure.

Fahad Khan, Business Analyst

Fahad Khan is a Business Analyst and Project Management professional with over 15 years of experience. He excels at understanding business needs, evaluating options, and recommending optimal solutions. He also has strong product management, data analytics and cost reduction skills.

In addition to these four hires, two other new hires will serve as electric vehicle technicians and one will serve in the logistics department.

The new hires will mostly be based at ETV's manufacturing facility, where they will play a crucial role in ramping up production and ensuring on time delivery while also adhering to the Company's stringent quality standards. EVT's comprehensive training program will equip them with the necessary skills to excel in their roles and contribute to the Company's mission of pioneering the commercial electric vehicle industry.

As EVT continues to grow, it remains focused on innovation, sustainability, and customer satisfaction. The company is excited about the opportunities ahead and looks forward to continuing to lead the way in the electric vehicle market.

Philip Oldridge, Chief Executive Officer of Envirotech Vehicles, commented, "We are thrilled to welcome these talented individuals to the Envirotech Vehicles family. Their expertise and dedication will be instrumental in helping us achieve our goals of scaling production and enhancing customer satisfaction. This expansion reflects our commitment to meeting the rising demand for electric vehicles and contributing to a greener future."

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. is a provider of purpose-built zero-emission electric vehicles focused on reducing the total cost of vehicle ownership and helping fleet operators unlock the benefits of green technology. We serve commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies and colleges and universities to meet the increasing demand for heavy-duty electric vehicles. Our vehicles address the challenges of traditional fuel price cost instability and local, state and federal environmental regulatory compliance. For more information visit www.evtvusa.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results, prospects or performance are forward-looking statements. While they are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in this press release, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in reports filed by Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available online at www.sec.gov. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including statements containing the words "planned," "expected," "believes," "strategy," "opportunity," "anticipated," "outlook," "designed," and similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Envirotech Vehicles undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances or unanticipated events.

Envirotech Vehicles

Franklin Lim, Chief Financial Officer

Telephone: (870) 970-3355 ext. 1005

Email: franklin.l@evtvusa.com

SOURCE: Envirotech Vehicles, Inc

View the original press release on accesswire.com