Upp.ai builds marketing focus with the appointment of Tim Pickard as SVP Marketing

LONDON, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Upp.ai - a London-based technology business that uses AI (Artificial Intelligence) and ML (Machine Learning) to massively improve how brands and retailers market and sell their products online, has appointed Tim Pickard as SVP Marketing.

Upp.ai analyses data using sophisticated AI and ML technology to optimise ad spend, improve product discovery, and increase eCommerce sales. The platform currently transforms and automates Google Ads management and has already helped retailers achieve significant increases in both revenue and ROI within days of being activated on an account.

Tim has a long and successful track history of building SaaS brands from startup to exit, focusing on strategic positioning, brand awareness and demand generation. This is a very timely appointment for Upp.ai as it seeks to disrupt an entire sector bringing performance, value and control directly to retailers and brands globally via its adaptive AI platform.

Tim's background includes leading European and international marketing for US technology businesses like RSA Security and EMC before focusing on UK based growth businesses where he led marketing for Mimecast, NewVoiceMedia, Egress Software and Sabio Group. He has demonstrated multiple times an ability to establish strong brand presence, build powerful positioning and value propositions, as well as create a predictable demand generation engine.

Commenting on his appointment as Upp.ai SVP Marketing, Tim Pickard said,"Upp.ai is perfectly positioned to support ecommerce advertisers as the market shifts to using AI and ML technology. This will be a large-scale shift that will change the dynamics of paid media forever, offering greater visibility of ad performance, more granular control of spend and the ability to respond to changing market conditions that would not be possible without the power of AI."

Jonathan Gale, CEO at Upp.ai said, "I am delighted to be reunited with Tim in the role as leader of our marketing organisation as someone that has a proven track record in scaling technology businesses internationally through innovative positioning and category creation."

About Upp.ai

Upp.ai is a London-based startup that uses AI (Artificial Intelligence) and ML (Machine Learning) to automate online product advertising, streamlining multi-channel campaign deployment.

The platform empowers digital marketing professionals with a scientific, data-driven approach to paid media activation, enhancing the effectiveness and efficiency of advertising. Resulting in optimised ad spend, improved product discovery and increased sales.

Upp.ai was founded in 2019 by Ben White and Drew Smith and works with brands such as Charles Tyrwhitt, the Safety Supply Company and Roman Originals.

For more information on Upp.ai visit www.upp.ai

