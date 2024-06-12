Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator, is expanding its support of Project Scientist, providing the education non-profit with a contribution of $1.2 million over the next three years. This additional investment expands upon the original $1 million in funding from Trane Technologies in 2021 to help Project Scientist extend its reach and support girls ages 4-12 with innovative STEM programs in new communities.

Building on the program's successful results in the first three years, this additional investment will fund Summer STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, and math) Labs in communities where Trane Technologies has a significant workforce including Charlotte, North Carolina, Tyler, Texas, La Crosse, Wisconsin, St. Paul, Minnesota and Brea, California. The funding also supports an After-School STEAM Club in Monterrey, Mexico and virtual Scholar programs that will transition to an in-person model in 2025.

These new Summer STEAM Labs programs are designed to challenge and inspire girls ages 4-12 to be innovative scientists and problem solvers and give them experience of what it's like to work at a leading STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) company. Since 2021, more than 1,500 girls have taken part in the programs, engaging with over 700 employee volunteers who served as role models, proving students with real world exposure to diverse women who work in STEM careers.

"I am so proud of our continuing support of Project Scientist because I've seen firsthand the joy on the young girls' faces as they interact with our team, learn about possible opportunities, and build confidence in their own abilities," said Deidra Parrish Williams, Trane Technologies' leader of Global Corporate Social Responsibility. "These innovative and inclusive programs from Project Scientist open a new world of possibilities for children in our communities and spark interest in STEM fields that will propel them into rewarding careers."

"Project Scientist is grateful for the unwavering support of Trane Technologies," said Dr. Patrice S. Johnson, CEO, Project Scientist. "Their commitment allows us to deliver exceptional STEAM out-of-school education programs across the United States and Monterrey, Mexico. Trane's generosity combined with employee collaboration not only sustains our current programs but also enables us to scale and expand our reach in the coming years ensuring that students from historically marginalized communities have access to educational and career pathways to become future innovators and leaders."

Trane Technologies' support of Project Scientist aligns with the company's 2030 Sustainability Commitments, which include a commitment to creating Opportunity for All through citizenship initiatives that provide access to equitable education and pathways to green and STEM careers.

The company's corporate citizenship strategy, Sustainable Futures, is designed to support young, under-represented learners. Trane Technologies is investing $100 million and 500,000 employee volunteer hours by 2030 in programs that support this strategy. In 2023, the company donated over $18 million in philanthropic giving, an increase of 19% from 2022, and its team members volunteered 92,517 hours last year, putting the company at 47% of its 2030 goal.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane® and Thermo King®, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. Visit tranetechnologies.com.

About Project Scientist

Project Scientist is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit delivering high-quality experiences in science, technology, engineering, arts, and math (STEAM) to girls from marginalized and underserved communities. We offer summer and after-school programs in partnership with local schools, school districts, nonprofit organizations, and STEM Companies. To date, Project Scientist has provided nearly 116,000 STEAM education experiences, impacting over 24,000 girls from communities across the United States and Mexico. Learn more at projectscientist.org.

