Fisker Inc. ("Fisker"), driven by a mission to create the world's most emotional and sustainable electric vehicles, announced today that it has issued two voluntary recalls for vehicles in North America and Europe for software-related issues.

Fisker is issuing a voluntary safety recall for a total of 11,201 Fisker Oceans across the U.S., Canada, and Europe. As these vehicles' current Motor Control Unit (MCU) and Vehicle Control Unit (VCU) software may cause the vehicle to enter a safe state protection mode, potentially leading to a loss of motor power, all affected vehicles will receive an update to version OS 2.1 of Fisker's vehicle software via an over-the-air (OTA) process.

Fisker is also issuing a voluntary noncompliance recall for 6,864 Fisker Oceans in the U.S. and 281 in Canada. As these vehicles do not currently comply with certain Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS) standards regarding gauges and telltale icons in the cluster display, all affected vehicles will receive an update to version OS 2.1 of Fisker's vehicle software via an OTA process.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and Transport Canada (TC) are in the process of posting these recall notices on their websites. Vehicles already updated to OS 2.1 are not affected by these recall actions, and Fisker expects to complete the OTA software update process by June 30, 2024. The company informed its dealer partners of these recall actions on May 30, 2024, and will notify owners by June 30, 2024.

For further information, owners can contact Fisker directly by calling toll-free at 1-844-FISKER1 from 6 AM to 7 PM Pacific Time, Monday through Friday, or via the website at www.fiskerinc.com/contact.

