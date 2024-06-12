Anzeige
Mittwoch, 12.06.2024
Volkswagen ändert Strategie! Kann Power Nickel davon profitieren?
WKN: 889488 | ISIN: DK0010219153
12.06.24
10:16 Uhr
380,80 Euro
-0,80
-0,21 %
GlobeNewswire
12.06.2024 12:46 Uhr
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Rockwool A/S - change in number of shares due to reregistration of A shares to B shares

Due to reregistration of A shares to B shares in Rockwool A/S, the number of
shares in the company's share classes will be changed. The changes will take
effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 14 June 2024. 



ISIN:          DK0010219070           
----------------------------------------------------------
Name:          Rockwool A            
----------------------------------------------------------
Volume before decrease: 9,994,265 shares (DKK 99,942,650)
----------------------------------------------------------
Decrease:        65,161 shares (DKK 651,610)   
----------------------------------------------------------
Volume after decrease:  9,929,104 shares (99,291,040)  
----------------------------------------------------------
Face value:       DKK 10              
----------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook code:     ROCK A              
----------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:      3454               
----------------------------------------------------------



ISIN:          DK0010219153            
------------------------------------------------------------
Name:          Rockwool B             
------------------------------------------------------------
Volume before increase: 11,626,444 shares (DKK 116,264,440)
------------------------------------------------------------
Increase:        65,161 shares (DKK 651,610)    
------------------------------------------------------------
Volume after increase:  11,691,605 shares (DKK 116,916,050)
------------------------------------------------------------
Face value:       DKK 10               
------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:       ROCK B               
------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:      3456                
------------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
