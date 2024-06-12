AECOM (NYSE: ACM), the world's trusted infrastructure consulting firm, has been appointed by Southern Water, a major UK water utility, to deliver asset management, program and project management services on its Professional Services Framework. The Company has been appointed to two lots on the Framework, which will realize Southern Water's largest and most ambitious business plan to date in preparation for the UK's Asset Management Plan Period 8 (AMP8) regulatory period from 2025-2030.

"We're excited to support Southern Water's next generation of infrastructure investments, extending our role as a key enabler of utilities' expected substantial growth in AMP8 investments," said Beverley Stinson, chief executive of AECOM's global Water business. "Through our number one-ranked global Water capabilities, we're well positioned to deliver sustainable solutions that help Southern Water achieve its business, customer and environmental outcomes in the AMP8 period and beyond."

Southern Water's business plan will address AMP8 provisions aimed at improving efficiency and mitigate supply chain risk, and will focus on water resilience, wastewater treatment, customer service, and environmental protection and enhancement. Overall, AECOM will support Southern Water with strategy planning, asset information management including data visualisation and digital tools, asset intelligence including modelling and geospatial analysis, as well as technical services and system monitoring.

Under Lot 1 of the Framework, AECOM will deliver asset management and advisory services for a period of five years, collaborating with its sub-consultant partners Arcadis and AliumBlue. Under Lot 2 of the Framework, AECOM will provide PMO, program and project management services, as well as supporting technology insight to drive capability and efficiency.

"We are excited to utilize our global and local expertise to meet Southern Water's comprehensive plan for AMP8 compliance," said Colin Wood, chief executive of AECOM's Europe and India region. "Our technical experts continue to play a critical role in delivering the world's largest water programs, and their track record of timely, effective implementation of state-of-the-art treatment technologies sets us apart as a valued delivery partner."

As one of England's largest water utilities and a key water supplier for much of South East England, Southern Water delivers 535 million liters of drinking water daily and treats and recycles 1,371 million liters of wastewater daily at 368 treatment works. AECOM's appointment by Southern Water follows an extensive pipeline of work for the AMP8 across the UK water market, delivering a broad range of capabilities including Asset Management, Design, Environment and Sustainability, Digital, and Programme Cost and Commercial services.

