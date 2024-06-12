The Jordanian government has launched a tender for 3 kW solar energy systems for homes of National Aid Fund beneficiaries. The deadline for applications is July 4. Jordan's Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (MEMR) has launched a tender for the supply, installation, operation and maintenance of PV systems. The 3 kW solar projects will include all auxiliary devices and will be connected to the electrical network for homes of National Aid Fund beneficiaries, supporting vulnerable families in Mafraq, Al-Aghwar, Jerash, and Ajloun. The state news agency said the initiative is part of the licenses ...

