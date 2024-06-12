Sendero Consulting: Sendero Named to 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces in Texas

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2024 / Sendero, a management consulting firm with expertise delivering strategic planning, digital transformation, and organizational effectiveness solutions, has been recognized by Great Place To Work and Fortune magazine as one of this year's Best Workplaces in Texas. This award is based on an employee experience survey, where 94% of Senderoans reported that the company is a great place to work. This is 37% higher than the average U.S. company.

Fortune Media and Great Place To Work Name Sendero to 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces in Texas

To determine the Fortune Best Workplaces in Texas List, Great Place To Work surveyed nearly 95,000 employees at eligible companies. Via the Trust Index Survey, employees shared honest feedback by responding to 60 statements about the employee experience and answering open-ended questions.

"We are honored to be recognized among the Best Workplaces in Texas," said Ruth Farrar, Chief Operations Officer at Sendero. "This accolade is a testament to our unwavering dedication to cultivating a positive and inclusive workplace where every team member can thrive, build relationships, and grow in their career."

The Best Workplaces in Texas list represents a competitive landscape where honorees stand out for their ability to deliver positive outcomes for employees, regardless of demographics such as title, race, gender, sexual orientation or work status. The survey responses provide a comprehensive overview of the workplace experience, highlighting organizations committed to fostering a supportive and engaging environment for their workforce.

"Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Texas," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work®. "These companies are determined to create the best work environment for their people, and in return, they are seeing stronger performance, faster innovation, and healthier growth."

In the past year, Sendero has been recognized as a Top Workplace by USA Today and The Dallas Morning News and has received awards for its dedication to improving the health of its employees and talent development program. Additionally, the company has obtained the Great Place To Work Certification. Sendero's award-winning culture is the result of its dedication to cultivating a workplace where employees feel valued, inspired, and empowered to achieve their fullest potential.

About Sendero

Sendero is a full-service management consulting firm focused on one thing: empowering rapid, significant, and measurable results. Sendero's experts provide guidance in strategic planning, digital transformation, and organizational effectiveness across a variety of industries to enable large and mid-sized companies to implement fundamental transformation. Since its founding in 2004, Sendero has routinely been recognized as a best place to work by employees, Top Workplaces, and The Dallas Morning News. With offices in Austin, Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Nashville, and Phoenix, Sendero is focused on making an impact for our clients and community.

Contact Information

Lauren Wells

Marketing Senior Manager

press@senderoconsulting.com

(972) 388-5806

SOURCE: Sendero Consulting

View the original press release on newswire.com.