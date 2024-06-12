ICP Securities Inc. Unveils ICP Premium: A Revolutionary Algorithm for Enhanced Equity Market Making Performance

ICP Securities Inc. is excited to announce the launch of ICP Premium, a cutting-edge algorithm designed to transform trading strategies through advanced market protections and performance enhancements. This innovative tool is tailored to support Canadian listed issuers and financial institutions by safeguarding against toxic orders, boosting trading volumes, and providing diverse liquidity options.

"ICP Premium should be a foundational component of any Canadian public company. By taking advantage of the ICP Premium algorithm, you are making decisions based on the most current and accurate market information available. By not engaging with ICP Premium you are disadvantaging your shareholders by risking decision making based on dislocated quote data and you owe it to them to provide the real picture."

Kirk Gamley,

Senior Canadian Capital Markets Consultant

**Key Benefits of ICP Premium**

- **Defense Against Toxic Orders**: ICP Premium offers robust mechanisms that protect your quotes from disruptive and dislocating toxic orders, ensuring a more stable and reliable trading environment.

- **Enhanced Trading Volume**: The algorithm is engineered to optimize order execution, which significantly increases trading volumes, thereby elevating the market presence of stocks.

- **Diverse Liquidity Options**: With ICP Premium, traders can enjoy a range of liquidity options in their quotes, enhancing flexibility and market engagement opportunities.

ICP Premium is especially beneficial in scenarios where public market algorithms negatively impact stock performance, leading to reduced investor participation, insufficient trading volume, and liquidity realization challenges for shareholders.

"ICP Premium is more than just an algorithm; it's a strategic advantage for anyone in the trading sector," said David Campbell, co-founder of ICP Securities Inc. "By addressing critical areas such as market volatility, trading volume, and liquidity, ICP Premium empowers corporate executives to navigate the complexities of automated financial markets with confidence and success."

ICP Securities Inc., is committed to delivering solutions that not only meet but exceed the demands of today's dynamic and automated trading environment. ICP Premium is available now and is set to become an indispensable tool for management teams aiming to optimize their capital market strategies.



ICP Premium Performance Statistics

Average advance in Average Daily Volume (ADV) since implementation of ICP Premium vs prior Trailing Twelve Months (TTM):

100.63%

Total Capital Raised by Client Companies since implementation of ICP Premium:

CAD$141.1MM

ADV Improvement by Market Capitalization

$50MM+

Average Advance in ADV since implementation of ICP Premium vs prior TTM:

89.37%.

$100MM+

Average Advance in ADV since implementation of ICP Premium vs prior TTM:

93.96%

For more information about ICP Premium, or to schedule a demonstration, please contact

David Campbell at david@icpartners.ca or Ian Clark at ian@icpartners.ca.

**About ICP Securities Inc.:**

Located in Toronto, Canada

ICP Securities Inc. (ICP) was established in 2023 as a CIRO registered market-maker with a mission to break the traditional market-making standard and provide a comprehensive market-making service to small and mid-cap Canadian public companies.

By offering a sophisticated ICP designed solution, ICP Premium, ICP aims to improve the trading liquidity of these companies, satisfying the shareholders' demand for liquidity, and allow bona fide equity cost of capital discovery for clients.

The founders of ICP, David Campbell and Ian Clark, bring a wealth of experience in the financial industry. They recognized the need for a comprehensive market-making service that goes beyond maintaining a quote and provides real, meaningful liquidity to small and mid-cap public companies.

At ICP Securities Inc., we are committed to providing superior market-making solutions that address the unique needs of our clients. Our focus on transparency and customer satisfaction sets us apart from traditional market makers. ICP has a team of experienced professionals committed to providing our clients with the most comprehensive market making strategies in today's modern and automated Canadian Capital Markets.

Our market making is designed to align your stock price with the true value of your business successes.

Contact:

David Campbell

Email: david@icpartners.ca

www.icpsecurities.com

