Hard Asset Management, Inc.: Hard Asset Management Announces Pre-Launch Opening of a High-Capacity State-of-the-Art Hard Asset Depository

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2024 / Hard Asset Management Inc., a global leader in the precious metals and rare coin industry, proudly announces the planned opening of a state-of-the-art, high-capacity hard asset depository in Dallas, Texas. This state-of-the-art facility will provide vaulted and insured Level III secure storage for hard assets including precious metals, rare coins, watches, and precious stones, ensuring their protection and preservation for clients worldwide.

"Hard Asset Management's new white-glove facility reinforces our position as a leading provider of comprehensive hard asset management services for our high-volume and discerning clientele," said Christian Briggs, founder and CEO of Hard Asset Management. "With the increase in demand for precious metals and rare coins, this depository is the next logical step in meeting client demands for highly secure storage of rare and precious metals."

The Dallas depository is designed to cater to the needs of discerning collectors and investors alike, offering white-glove service in a monitored state-of-the-art environment for hard assets, complete with full insurance coverage, Level III technology monitoring and highly skilled protection services. Clientele will be able to safely access their assets seven days a week upon a one-hour notice, marrying convenience and peace of mind.

Hard Asset Management's extensive inventory includes rare coins from the United States, Europe, South America, and Asia. Under the leadership of Christian Briggs, the company's analytic and senior research teams utilize advanced algorithms to identify market opportunities and optimize investment strategies. This data-driven approach helps clients build world-class rare coin portfolios with long-term investment objectives.

"At Hard Asset Management, we pride ourselves on our exceptional track record in identifying market opportunities and timing the purchase and sale of precious metals and rare coins," added Briggs. "Our senior account executives assist clients globally, helping them find specific rare coins and build portfolios that meet their long-term investment goals."

