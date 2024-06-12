IMBIOTECHNOLOGIES LTD: Imbiotechnologies Signs Supply Agreement With Medicus Management

IMBiotechnologies Ltd. ("IMBiotechnologies") is pleased to announce the signing of a supply agreement with Medicus Management, LLC ("Medicus"), a group purchasing organization (GPO) currently supplying twenty office-based laboratory (OBL) and ambulatory surgical center (ASC) clinics focused on minimally-invasive procedures.

"IMBiotechnologies' Ekobi® microspheres product is truly unique compared to the competitive embolic agents on the market," said J. Joseph Hewett, MD, President of Medicus. "The biodegradability and ultrasound detectability features of Ekobi has the potential to improve the overall safety and efficacy of an embolization procedure, especially in up-and-coming procedures such as treatment of knee pain due to osteoarthritis."

"We are delighted with the opportunity to work with Medicus as they continue to grow in the ambulatory market," said Michael Stewart, CEO of IMBiotechnologies. "We look forward to working with Medicus to further develop and expand the use of our Ekobi® Embolization Microsphere product."

Ekobi® Embolization Microspheres

Ekobi® Embolization Microspheres, is a first-in-class, biodegradable embolic agent that is detectable by ultrasound. Ekobi® Embolization Microspheres are approved in the US for treatment of unresectable/inoperable hypervascularized tumors, and in Canada for the treatment of malignant and non-malignant hypervascularized tumors (HVT), uterine fibroids, and enlarged prostates due to benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

About Medicus Management, LLC

Medicus Management is a full-service business intelligence partner for vascular outpatient practices, founded by a physician for physicians. Medicus prides itself on tailoring offerings to meet the specific needs of endovascular practices in both Office-Based Labs (OBL) and Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASC). By leveraging large-volume purchasing from over fifteen device companies and optimizing resource management, Medicus aims to maximize fiscal performance while equipping like-minded physician practices with the tools to provide best-in-class medical care.

About IMBiotechnologies Ltd.

IMBiotechnologies Ltd is a privately held Canadian medical device company located in Edmonton, Alberta, focused on the commercialization of medical products in the area of embolotherapy. The company's mission is to create and commercialize innovative products that treat human disease and improve quality of life.

For More Information Please Contact:

Michael Stewart, President & CEO

+1-780-945-6609

Email: mstewart@imbiotechnologies.com

Manish Grigo

+1-416-569-3292

Email: mgrigo@imbiotechnologies.com

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements and predictions. These forward-looking statements, by their nature, necessarily involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. The Company considers the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based to be reasonable at the time they were prepared, but cautions that these assumptions regarding the future events, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, may ultimately prove to be incorrect. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information or future events and except as required by law.

SOURCE: IMBIOTECHNOLOGIES LTD

View the original press release on accesswire.com