Smith-Midland Corporation: Smith-Midland Secures $7.5 Million Noise Wall Contract for Georgia Department of Transportation Project

COLUMBIA, SC / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2024 / Smith-Midland Corporation (NASDAQ:SMID), a provider of innovative, high-quality proprietary and patented precast concrete products and systems, has been awarded a new $7.5 million precast concrete noise wall contract for a Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) project.

Smith-Midland South Carolina will manufacture more than 4,700 precast noise wall panels, with an Ashlar stone finish on both sides, for the I-285/I-20 interchange project, which is well known for having some of the worst traffic congestion in the country. Per GDOT, "The Project is part of Georgia DOT's Major Mobility Investment Program (MMIP), which includes large-scale projects that will build a better Georgia by enhancing mobility and safety, fueling economic growth, and improving Georgians' quality of life. The I-285/I-20 East Interchange Project will improve traffic flow and safety at the busy I-285/I-20 East Interchange in DeKalb County."

The precast concrete noise walls that Smith-Midland is producing for the project will help reduce overall noise levels for neighboring homes and businesses along that route just east of Atlanta.

"This contract represents one of the largest noise wall projects in our company's history. The new batch plant at our South Carolina plant is ready to deliver and we look forward to securing future projects of this caliber," said Matthew Smith, VP of Sales and Marketing, Smith-Midland Corporation.

Smith-Midland South Carolina originated in 2016 when Smith-Midland Corporation expanded its operations to Columbia, South Carolina to better serve customers across the southeastern market.

About Smith-Midland Corporation

Smith-Midland develops, manufactures, licenses, rents, and sells a broad array of precast concrete products and systems used primarily in the construction, transportation, and utility industries.

Smith-Midland Corporation has three manufacturing facilities located in Midland, VA, Reidsville, NC, and Columbia, SC, and a J-J Hooks® Safety Barrier rental firm, Concrete Safety Systems. Easi-Set Worldwide, a wholly owned subsidiary of Smith-Midland Corporation, licenses the production and sale of Easi-Set products, including J-J Hooks and SlenderWall®, and provides diversification opportunities to the precast industry worldwide. For more information, please call (540) 439-3266 or visit www.smithmidland.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results may differ significantly from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors which might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, product demand, the impact of competitive products and pricing, capacity and supply constraints or difficulties, our material weaknesses in internal controls, inflationary factors including potential recession, general business and economic conditions, our debt exposure, our high level of accounts receivables, the effect of the Company's accounting policies and other risks detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Photo credit to Georgia Department of Transportation

