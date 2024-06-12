Amdocs Management Limited: AT&T Mexico Completes Major Cloud Transformation of its Amdocs CES Systems to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

Amdocs' Customer Experience Suite migration to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure enables AT&T Mexico to facilitate new business models and reduce operational costs as its network evolves

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2024 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that AT&T Mexico has completed a major cloud transformation of its Amdocs Customer Experience Suite (CES) systems to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI).

By placing its Amdocs systems on OCI, AT&T Mexico will benefit from flexibility and capacity growth, reduced operational costs, and state-of-the art cloud infrastructure that will allow AT&T Mexico to continue implementing its unique vision in the Mexican marketplace, providing superior services and customer experience.

"AT&T Mexico's digital transformation is moving fast in the right direction with digital technology to support the business and all our customers," said Jeronimo Diez de Sollano, chief information officer, AT&T Mexico. "Our continued transition to the cloud with pioneer programs to reduce our IT footprint is an important area of growth as our network evolves."

"AT&T Mexico is committed to providing innovative services and customer-focused offerings to lead the local market," said Shimie Hortig, president of the Americas group, Amdocs. "By migrating its IT services infrastructure to OCI, AT&T Mexico can ensure it has the right infrastructure to support its growing business needs. We're pleased to collaborate on this initiative."

"Our work with Amdocs to move CES to OCI is a critical example of how service providers like AT&T Mexico can become more agile and reduce capital expenditures and operating costs while adopting a flexible foundation for innovation," said Doug Smith, senior vice president, global strategic partnerships, Oracle. "We're excited to continue our collaboration with both AT&T Mexico and Amdocs."

Amdocs and Oracle recently announced a collaboration that enables communications and media service providers to move their Amdocs classic applications to OCI and offer new and differentiated cloud services to drive growth and customer loyalty.

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers' innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our approximately 29,000 employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers' migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.89 billion in fiscal 2023. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com

About AT&T Mexico

AT&T Mexico is transforming the telecommunications industry by fostering competition and shaping the next generation of mobile internet. AT&T Mexico products and services are available nationwide at its points of sale. For more information about AT&T Mexico products and services, visit att.com.mx.

© 2024 AT&T Intellectual Property II, L.P.AT&T and the Globe logo are registered brands under AT&T Intellectual Property II, L.P. and/or its affiliated companies. All other brands are properties of their respective owners.

