At its annual virtual user conference, "The ON24 Experience 2024," ON24 reveals that marketers using AI are 7X more likely to exceed business goals

Today ON24 (NYSE: ONTF), a leading intelligent engagement platform for B2B sales and marketing, unveiled a new research report, "The State of AI in B2B Marketing in 2024," that found AI is rapidly being adopted by sales and marketing organizations, with 95% already using or planning to use AI by the end of the year. The most significant finding is the impact AI has on business performance the research found that when teams are already leveraging AI, they are 7X more likely to meet or exceed their organizational goals, while those that have yet to adopt AI are 3X more likely to miss their targets.

"AI is more than a trend, it's a business imperative, and our research shows that those that don't adapt will get left behind," said Sharat Sharan, co-founder, President and CEO, ON24. "That's why we've put AI at the center of our platform innovation, empowering our industry-leading customers to innovate with intelligent engagement and drive cost-effective revenue growth."

Based on a survey of more than 500 B2B professionals and marketing leaders, the report identified significant shifts in marketing programs:

AI drives business success Marketers using AI in their programs were 7X more likely to exceed business goals rather than miss them.

Marketers using AI in their programs were 7X more likely to exceed business goals rather than miss them. Personalization enhances the buyer's journey - 9 in 10 marketers plan to use AI to enhance personalization efforts, as the technology makes it more attainable.

- 9 in 10 marketers plan to use AI to enhance personalization efforts, as the technology makes it more attainable. AI is a business priority for executives More than 70% of marketers reported being asked by executives how they plan to utilize AI.

More than 70% of marketers reported being asked by executives how they plan to utilize AI. Marketers are expanding AI usage into analytics 93% of marketers believe that AI will significantly impact the analytics and measurement of first-party data.

93% of marketers believe that AI will significantly impact the analytics and measurement of first-party data. Demand for AI is driven by the need for insights and increased efficiency - Better data and insights, efficiency and time savings are the top reasons marketers are investing in generative AI.

- Better data and insights, efficiency and time savings are the top reasons marketers are investing in generative AI. AI is the key to scaling content creation and engagement - Predominant use cases for AI are content development and repurposing from webinars and virtual events.

To get more insights, download the complete The State of AI in B2B Marketing in 2024 report here.

About ON24

ON24 is on a mission to help businesses bring their go-to-market strategy into the AI era and drive cost-effective revenue growth. Through its leading intelligent engagement platform, ON24 enables customers to combine best-in-class experiences with personalization and content, to capture and act on connected insights at scale.

ON24 provides industry-leading companies, including 3 of the 5 largest global technology companies, 3 of the 5 top global asset management firms, 3 of the 5 largest global healthcare companies and 3 of the 5 largest global industrial companies, with a valuable source of first-party data to drive sales and marketing innovation, improve efficiency and increase business results. Headquartered in San Francisco, ON24 has offices globally in North America, EMEA and APAC. For more information, visit www.ON24.com.

