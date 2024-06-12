London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2024) - Releaf, the UK's fastest-growing medical cannabis clinic, today announced a landmark partnership with Glass Pharms, a pioneering UK-based cannabis cultivator. This collaboration will introduce the first domestically grown, balanced, and THC-bearing medical cannabis flower to the UK market, available only through Releaf.

As Glass Pharms' launch partner, Releaf will be the first clinic to offer patients access to locally cultivated cannabis cultivars. This significant milestone supports the growth of the UK's medical cannabis industry while providing patients with a sustainable, high-quality, and consistent supply of medication.

"Our partnership with Glass Pharms delivers a new era in medical cannabis and the provision of healthcare in the UK," said Tim Kirby, Managing Director of Releaf. "Releaf, partnering with Glass Pharms, brings the first domestically grown Medical Cannabis to the UK's healthcare landscape addressing the unmet need to deliver a consistent supply of high quality CBPM's to UK patients whose conditions can benefit from this alternative treatment"

Glass Pharms' state-of-the-art facilities employ advanced AI-controlled growing conditions and laboratory facilities, ensuring batch-to-batch consistency and adherence to the highest quality standards set by the MHRA and Home Office. Additionally, their net carbon-negative cultivation process uses approximately 40% less power compared to traditional indoor growing methods.

"We are proud to partner with Releaf, a clinic that shares our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and patient-centric care," said James Duckenfield, CEO of Glass Pharms. "Together, we are paving the way for a more sustainable and accessible future for medical cannabis in the UK."

Releaf's proprietary HealthTech platform, which has seen over 16,000 people open an account since its launch on February 1st, following 18 months of tech development, will now feature a range of six, Releaf branded cultivars. This medication range is only available via Releaf, further enhancing the clinic's differentiated service and exceptional value for patients.

For more information about Releaf's partnership with Glass Pharms and their range of medical cannabis products, please visit www.releaf.co.uk.

Mags Houston

mags@releaf.co.uk

+44 (0) 20 3657 3346

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/212424

SOURCE: Media Feature