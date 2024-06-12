Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2024) - We are excited to announce Reuters Events are returning to Austin for Reuters Events: Connected Claims USA 2024. The world's largest claims event will this year play host to 900+ senior claims leaders for a two-day conference from November 12-13.

Whilst insurance moves towards profitability, claims teams scramble with policies written without the foresight of disruption's impact on cost. Boosting claims acumen is a must - only true collaboration will propel a new era of efficient claims, driven by advanced use of AI, focused on ultimate customer satisfaction.

Download the brochure here for all the latest details

The 2024 speaker line-up will feature incredible claims decision-makers who are paving the way with their expertise across Technology, AI, Strategy, Customer, Digital, Legal and more:

These experts are bringing you their actionable case studies and tangible learnings from their claims projects, so you will walk away with practical next steps to elevate your claims organization across our core themes:

Streamline Transformation: Sail through disruption with transformation projects across ecosystem integration, advanced analytics, and AI automation - focusing where innovation matters most

Sail through disruption with transformation projects across ecosystem integration, advanced analytics, and AI automation - focusing where innovation matters most Strategic Focus: Align on a company-wide roadmap that incorporates external partners and internal collaboration to create the efficiency gains claims needs to become a true growth center

Align on a company-wide roadmap that incorporates external partners and internal collaboration to create the efficiency gains claims needs to become a true growth center Customer-Centric Digitization: Be more than just an insurer - create digital journeys customers actually want and add value beyond paying claims, from risk prevention to cyber education and see retention rates rise

Be more than just an insurer - create digital journeys customers actually want and add value beyond paying claims, from risk prevention to cyber education and see retention rates rise Legal Collaboration: From litigation cases to appropriate AI use, get legal teams collaborating with claims regularly to ensure a smooth transition through this uncertainty

Download the brochure and access all the relevant info

I hope to see you at CCUSA this year - please get in touch with any questions or if you would like more information on speaking, sponsoring, or attending.

Kind Regards,

Lucy

