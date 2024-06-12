Decisions of Caverion Corporation's Annual General Meeting and constitutive meeting of the Board of Directors

Caverion Corporation Stock Exchange Release 12 June 2024 at 14:45 EET

HELSINKI, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion Corporation's Annual General Meeting was held today on 12 June 2024 in Vantaa. The Annual General Meeting adopted the Financial Statements and the consolidated Financial Statements for the year 2023 and discharged the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO from liability. In addition, the Annual General Meeting resolved on the use of the profit shown on the balance sheet and the distribution of dividend, the approval of the remuneration report and the updated remuneration policy of the governing bodies as well as on the composition and remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors. Furthermore, the Annual General Meeting resolved on the election of the audit and its remuneration.

The minutes of the Annual General Meeting will be available on the Company's website at www.caverion.com/agm by 26 June 2024 at the latest.

Distribution of dividend

The Annual General Meeting approved the Board of Director's proposal that no dividend be paid for the financial year 2023.

Composition of the Board of Directors

The Annual General Meeting elected two (2) ordinary members and one (1) deputy member to the Board of Directors. Mikael Aro and Hans Petter Hjellestad were re-elected as ordinary members of the Board of Directors and Gustaf Behmer as deputy member of the Board of Directors, each for a term of office beginning at the end of the Annual General Meeting and expiring at the end of the Annual General Meeting 2025.

Remuneration to be paid to the Board of Directors

The Annual General Meeting resolved that the remuneration payable to the members of the Board of Directors remain at the current level and consequently that (i) a remuneration of EUR 60,000 per year (paid out in equal monthly instalments for the duration of the term of office) be paid to the member of the Board of Directors to be elected as the Chairperson of the Board of Directors, and that (ii) no remuneration be paid to the ordinary member and the deputy member of the Board of Directors.

Auditor

The Annual General Meeting resolved to re-elect Authorised Public Accountants Ernst & Young Oy as the auditor of the Company for a term of office expiring at the end of the Annual General Meeting 2025. Ernst & Young Oy will also carry out the assurance of the Company's sustainability report for the financial year 2024. For the above, Ernst & Young Oy will be paid according to an invoice approved by the Company.

Decisions of Caverion Corporation's constitutive meeting of the Board of Directors

Caverion Corporation's Board of Directors held its constitutive meeting on 12 June 2024, immediately after the Annual General Meeting. In the meeting, the Board elected from among its members Mikael Aro as its Chairperson.

The members of the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors are Mikael Aro (Chairperson of the Audit Committee) and Hans Petter Hjellestad (member of the Audit Committee).

The members of the Human Resources Committee of the Board of Directors are Hans Petter Hjellestad (Chairperson of the Human Resources Committee) and Mikael Aro (member of the Human Resources Committee).

CAVERION CORPORATION

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, principal media, www.caverion.com

Contacts:

Elina Kaura, Group General Counsel, tel. +358 40 722 3334, elina.kaura@caverion.com

Noora Koikkalainen, Head of Investor Relations tel. +358 50 562 6552, noora.koikkalainen@caverion.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/caverion/r/decisions-of-caverion-corporation-s-annual-general-meeting-and-constitutive-meeting-of-the-board-of-,c3991577

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14078/3991577/2860830.pdf Release

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/decisions-of-caverion-corporations-annual-general-meeting-and-constitutive-meeting-of-the-board-of-directors-302170790.html