American Farmland Trust Approves SCS Global Services As Certification Body for U.S. Farmed Certification

New certification generates support for American farms and farmers

SCS Global Services (SCS), a pioneer and global leader in third-party environmental and sustainability certification, auditing, testing, and standards development, is proud to announce it has been chosen as a certification body for the U.S. Farmed certification program. The certification is underpinned by a standard developed by SCS Standards, a subsidiary of SCS Global Services, for American Farmland Trust (AFT). U.S. Farmed certification ensures that at least 95% of a product's agricultural ingredients originate from United States farms and growers.

The U.S. Farmed certification addresses the critical challenges associated with diminished farmland integrity and demographic-level shifts away from legacy family farms, both of which threaten our nation's food systems. By achieving this certification, brands can connect farmers and producers in their supply chain to get support for succession planning for farmland protection, and other tactics to safeguard American agriculture.

"We are thrilled to be approved to offer the U.S. Farmed Certification," said Sandy Ledesma, SCS' Sustainable Agriculture Program Manager. "This certification not only promotes the sourcing of high-quality ingredients from American farms but also provides essential support to farmers facing land preservation challenges."

As consumer demand for sustainably produced foods continues to grow, the U.S. Farmed certification empowers farmers to differentiate their produce in the marketplace and meet supply chain requirements for major food brands.

"We are proud to name SCS Global Services as the certification body for this new and important certification," states Ryan Lauer, Director of Corporate Partnerships at American Farmland Trust. "SCS has 40 years of experience in food and agriculture auditing and certification making them the ideal partner for U.S. Farmed."

SCS offers bundled certification services to provide an efficient pathway for obtaining U.S. Farmed certification along with other leading standards such as USDA Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, Sustainably Grown, GLOBALG.A.P., PrimusGFS, and SQF. This bundling approach streamlines the certification process, saves time and resources, and ensures compliance across multiple credentials.

For more information about US Farmed Certification from SCS Global Services, visit www.scsglobalservices.com/services/us-farmed-certification.

About SCS Global Services

SCS Global Services is a global leader in third-party environmental and sustainability verification, certification, auditing, testing, and standards development, currently celebrating its 40th year of services. Its programs span a cross-section of industries, recognizing achievements in climate mitigation, green building, product manufacturing, food and agriculture, forestry, consumer products, and more. Headquartered in Emeryville, California, SCS has representatives and affiliate offices throughout the Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and Africa. Its broad network of auditors are experts in their fields, and the company is a trusted partner to companies, agencies, and advocacy organizations due to its dedication to quality and professionalism. SCS is a California-chartered Benefit Corporation, reflecting its commitment to socially and environmentally responsible business practices. For more information, visit www.SCSGlobalServices.com.

